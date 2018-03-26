Streetbeat

Sunday, March 25

Traffic stop. Legion St. 1 a.m. A 61-year-old Irvine woman was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Broadway St. 1:22 a.m. Joseph Leon Malabicky III, 26, of Huntington Beach, was initially arrested for driving on a suspended license, but was held without bail for a parole violation.

Suspicious. 21000 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 3:35 a.m. A 27-year-old man was transported for a mental health exam after becoming combative with officers, who were called about his breaking a window.

Grand theft. 200 block of Forest Ave. 6:19 p.m. Clothing of undetermined value left boxed in an alley outside a store was taken.

Saturday, March 24

Vandalism. 400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 8 a.m. Ten glass panel lights were cut in an apparent attempt to take them from a construction site.

DUI. Oak at Coast Hwy. 2:40 p.m. A 49-year-old Dana Point man, whose sedan was seen swerving, was arrested for DUI.

Pedestrian stop. 300 block of Broadway St. 3:58 p.m. Sharon Kay Adickes, 59, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Vehicle burglary. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 6:34 p.m. Two wallets, a cell phone and other items were taken from a locked car in a parking garage.

DUI. Camel Point. 6:35 p.m. A report about a woman seen stumbling and yelling led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Aliso Viejo woman for DUI.

Friday, March 23

Cyber crime. 900 block of Hillcrest Dr. 8 a.m. Detectives are investigating a $48,000 loss to a business payroll account held by a bank.

Fraud. PD. 1:26 p.m. A woman provided a rental deposit of $1,850 on March 10 to a man that allegedly represented a rental property. She has not heard from him since.

Traffic stop. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:15 p.m. Onofre Rodriguez, 52, of Lynwood, was arrested for allegedly providing false identification to police.

Sleeper. 31700 block of Coast Hwy. 8 p.m. Timothy Peter Cerone, 37, who was in a sleeping bag in a parking garage, was arrested for illegal lodging and multiple outstanding San Bernardino County warrants.

Wednesday, March 21

Traffic stop. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:43 a.m. Victor Medrano Cortes, 57, of Costa Mesa, was arrested for a Harbor Court warrant and for driving with a suspended license.

Citizen contact. PD. 11:49 a.m. Susan Elizabeth Hallock, 49, of Orange, turned herself in for an outstanding Harbor Court arrest warrant.

Vehicle burglary. 31800 block of S. Coast Hwy. Noon. Someone took a woman’s identification documents from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

Fraud. Lagunita Dr. 1:39 p.m. Three unauthorized checks totaling $6,000 were written on a resident’s account.

Theft. 900 block of S. Coast Hwy. 2 p.m. A woman’s bag with a cell phone and a computer valued at $4,000 was taken from the beach.

Burglary. 400 block of N. Coast Hwy. 4:56 p.m. A hotel guest tried to break into a room he had previously rented, but had been checked out to someone else.

Tuesday, March 20

Grand theft. 1700 block of Santa Cruz St. 7:29 a.m. Three silver watches and 300 ounces of silver were taken from a home in the last week.