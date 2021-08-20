Student artists honored at annual FOA junior art awards ceremony

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach celebrated the talent and hard work of Orange County students at the annual Junior Art Awards Ceremony on Aug. 15.

The 2021 Junior Art Exhibit winners were acknowledged, honored and presented with gold, silver, and bronze medallions and certificates. A jury made up of Laguna Beach residents Mark Porterfield, Emma Paddon for California First Leasing Corporation, and Kirsten Whalen from the FOA Foundation.

“Jurying must have been extremely difficult given the quality of the artwork,” Festival of Arts President David Perry said. “We celebrate the talents of these students as well as the teachers and parents who encourage them.”

Since 1947, the Junior Art Exhibit has come to be regarded as one of the highlights of the summer show. Selected by art authorities from thousands of submissions representing schools throughout Orange County, works by over 200 students are on display. The exhibit has become not only a showcase for new generations of young Orange County student artists, but also a vivid testimonial to the value and importance of arts education.