Summer, Sports, and Arts, EXPO

The largest youth Summer, Sports, Arts, and Boarding School Expo ever in California is being brought to Orange County by a locally owned business, Linden Educational Services. The participants in the Expo include both West Coast boarding schools & summer programs but also many other prestigious schools from across the globe. Soccer, Music, STEM, Dance, Video Game Design, Sailing, Equestrian, Tennis, Theatre, and Foreign Language programs are just a few of the many offerings at these camps and academies. Included in this prestigious group are schools from the UK, Switzerland, Japan, Canada and across the US. Each School representative will fly in for this one-day, spectacular event to speak specifically with families in Orange County. Children, ages 6-17, along with parents and friends may take advantage of this most unique, and free, opportunity.

Whether your child wants to attend a soccer academy near Boston or the UK, or study art or music in Manhattan or Tokyo, or maybe STEM in a Harry Potter styled school near London, or even trek across the Swiss Alps or Canadian Rockies after an exciting day of tennis, golf, or making films and videos…. there is no limit to the combination of schools, opportunities, or locations which will be available to inspire your child. These programs are unsurpassed and housed uniquely at Boarding Schools, thus run by professionals who are trained to work specifically with your child during his/her crucial developing years. These schools hire extremely talented and note-worthy faculty and coaches who quickly become both mentors and counselors to your children in an extremely safe and caring environment.

These are not ordinary schools, but remarkable places of learning and sport which have a history and pedigree of creating some of the most innovative programs, alumni, and ways of learning. Imagine having your daughter spend a summer (or more) at Emma Willard School – the most selective all-girls school in America. Likewise, maybe your child wants to study STEM at Cranbrook Schools in Michigan, at Ridley near Toronto, or even St. Charles in Switzerland. No dream is too big when considering such opportunities for your child.

The event is being organized and led by our very own global Boarding School expert (and Corona del Mar resident), John Williamson. Mr. Wil-liamson and his team collaborate with over 450 Boarding Schools worldwide, and proudly serve an array of unique families which include presidents, ambassadors, sheikhs, oligarchs, Wall Street executives, professional sports stars, as well as Hollywood notables. The advice they give is world-renowned, and they consider it an honor to be bringing their expertise, as well as some of the most intriguing and sought-after Boarding School programming to our families here in Laguna Beach.

The Expo will take place in the ballroom at the Courtyard Irvine Spectrum (7955 Irvine Center Dr.) from 11am to 3pm on October 19th. The event is free and open to students, parents and their friends. To register, go to BoardingSchoolTours.com.

