Summer Trolley Service Starts June 17
Residents and visitors alike can kick off summer early by hopping aboard the Laguna Beach Trolley, with service starting daily on June 17. Canyon service runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Coastal service runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley or call 949-497-0766. For real time trolley arrivals, download the Visit Laguna Beach app to access the Trolley Tracker.
Laguna Canyon Foundation Fundraiser This Saturday
Join the Laguna Canyon Foundation for a night under the stars on Saturday, June 15, from 6-10 p.m. The evening includes free tacos, drinks for purchase, live music, and a silent auction hosted by Troy Lee Designs, sponsored by Specialized, and benefiting the foundation.
The event is free to attend and open to all—no tickets or RSVPs necessary. All drink and auction proceeds benefit Laguna Canyon Foundation’s trail program. Public parking is available throughout downtown Laguna Beach and is free after 7 p.m.
Troy Lee Designs is located at 380 Glenneyre Street. Visit lagunacanyon.org for volunteering information and events, free guided hikes and rides, and a way to donate online.
Festival Offers Musical Stroll Downtown
On Saturday, June 15, from 12-4 p.m., downtown Laguna will come alive with the 12th annual Fete de la Musique. This worldwide music festival celebrates the start of summer with performances by musicians at multiple outdoor locations. The festival is hosted by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association and the City of Laguna Beach. For more information, visit lagunabeachsistercities.com.
Heart Screening for Students, Adults Offered at High School
The Laguna Beach High School Athletic Boosters will offer echocardiogram and electrocardiogram screenings in the North Gym, 625 Park Avenue, on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults and kids age 5 and up can be screened for $85. The tests typically cost $1,500 and are often not covered by insurance. Schedule appointments at heartfeltcardiacprojects.org.
Community Day Returns to LBHS June 15
Local families are invited to attend the “Breakfast with the Breakers” Community Day on June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Laguna Beach High School. Events will take place in the quad, library, artists theatre and the green room. The day includes $40 athletic physicals, a pancake breakfast ($5 donation), sports teams, clubs, colleges, a K-12 art exhibit, a film festival, K-5 art activities, and drama and student performances.
City Kicks Off ‘Keepin’ It Clean Laguna’ Campaign
The City of Laguna Beach launched its 2019 “Keepin’ It Clean Laguna, Leave No Trash Behind” anti-litter campaign this month. The outreach aims to urge visitors to dispose of their waste and recyclables responsibly, especially at the receptacles located at the top of the city’s beach access stairways and along Coast Highway. Additional trash cans and signage have been placed at frequently visited beach accesses and sites along Coast Highway. The city will add contract services to provide twice daily trash pickup in the afternoons at beach approaches, Main Beach, Heisler Park and Coast Highway July 1 through Sept. 15. Enhanced restroom cleaning at Heisler park and Main Beach, as well as increased pressure washing of the downtown area, will begin this month and will continue through the end of September.
Registration Open for Junior Lifeguards
Registration for the 2019 Junior Lifeguard program is now open to Laguna Beach residents, with sessions filling up quickly. Participants must pass the required swim test or have participated in the 2018 program to be eligible to register. The next swim tests will be held Friday, June 14, from 6-7:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 15, from 1-3 p.m. at the Laguna Beach High School and Community Pool, located at 670 Park Avenue. Additional information about the Junior Lifeguard program is available at bit.ly/2RAlQcl, or by calling 949-497-0788.
Republicans to Host Three Speakers in June
The Laguna Beach Republicans invite all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to hear the guest speakers at their Thursday, June 20, meeting from 5-7:15 p.m. at Mozambique Restaurant, 1740 S. Coast Highway. Former Irvine mayor, Larry Agran, of Build The Veterans Cemetery, will discuss problems his organization is having in building a new veterans cemetery in the Great Park in Irvine. Spencer Finkbeiner, financial director of the California Federation of College Republicans, will speak about ways to draw more young people to the Republican Party, and Laguna Beach City Councilman Peter Blake will provide an update on his first six months on the council. A Q&A will follow. RSVP to [email protected]
Business Club Continues Speaker Series
Shaena Stabler, owner, editor and publisher of Stu News Laguna and founder/co-owner of Stu News Newport, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, June 20, meeting of the Laguna Beach Business Club. Stabler will speak about the Stu News business model and growth, how to pitch and package editorial ideas, the value of advertising in the digital age, and how to leverage social media for your business. Club meetings begin at 7:30 a.m. with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are held at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-members are welcome. To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 949-285-3730.