Summer Visitor Displays His Chops

Vince di Mura, music director for the Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University and a frequent Laguna Beach visitor, performs in concert with local musicians Kenny Walker and Peter Suarez at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.

Di Mura will perform a set of six original jazz and blues tunes, “Ybor City Preludes,” recently composed for Princeton’s production of “FNU LNU.” Expect music by Michael Brecker, Wayne Shorter and John Coltrane, arrangements of songs recorded by pop icon Britney Spears and pieces arranged from the musical inventions of the progressive rock band, Muse.

“There will most likely be a few surprises along the way,” Di Mura said.

Tickets are $15 in advance from eventbrite at NCClaguna.org and $20 at the door.

Unexpected Festival Pairing, Wine and Painting

Uncork your creativity learning a step-by-step painting process taught by exhibitor Anthony Salvo Saturday, July 14, at 8:30 p.m.

Beginners and all levels are invited. All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included. There is a $75 materials fee per person. Reservations required at LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

Come for the Beer, Stay for the Fair

The fifth annual Hee Haw Craft Beer Roundup is set to showcase 80 regional favorites during the opening weekend of the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15.

Tickets are $55-$65 and include admission to the Fair. A complete list of participating breweries and tickets are available at BrewHeeHaw.com.