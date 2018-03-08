Sunset League Update

Breakers recently learned their Sunset League assignments. Basketball, water polo, and soccer varsity teams must finish first or second to be guaranteed a post-season SS CIF berth. Third and fourth place teams must have a .500 or better overall record to be considered for an at-large spot. The five-team sports are assigned individually to playoff divisions like this season. Laguna will learn next year’s division in November.

Boys Basketball and Soccer:

The league is comprised of Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach and Marina. Besides six conference games, both Laguna teams will compete in a two non-league crossover contests at Edison and Newport Harbor.

Girls Basketball and Soccer:

The league includes Fountain Valley, Marina and Newport Harbor along with Laguna. Both teams play non-league contests against Corona del Mar and Huntington Beach.

Girls Water Polo

The league consists of Corona del Mar, Los Alamitos, Newport Harbor and Laguna. League play will be two games against each team with Laguna’s home varsity games at the regulation size pools at Corona del Mar or Newport Harbor. JV will play home games at Laguna.

Wrestling:

Sunset Wave League is comprosed by Corona del Mar, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.