Supporting Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month

Share this:

Local nonprofit Tony’s Treehouseis conducting a food drive to benefit the Laguna Food Pantry in support of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness month. The group has already dropped off five boxes of canned foods, rice, oatmeal, pancake mix and granola bars.

Locations accepting donations include: US Bank, 310 Glenneyre at Forest Street; the Boys and Girls Club in Bluebird Canyon Park; and Laguna Food Pantry, 20652 Laguna Canyon Road.

City Offering E-waste Drop-off Saturday

Laguna Beach residents and businesses are invited to celebrate America Recycles Day by participating in the annual free E-waste drop-off and paper-shredding event on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8-11 a.m. at the city maintenance facilities, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road. Free tire recycling (limit nine) will be offered for residents only. For more information, including a list of acceptable e-waste items, visitwww.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling or contact Liz Avila at 949-497-0344 or [email protected].

Girl Scouts Launch New Food Drive

Girl Scouts of Orange County is hosting the CAN DO food drive benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank. “Since our girl-led organization’s founding in 1912, Girl Scouts have promised to help people at all times,” said Vikki Shepp, Girl Scouts of Orange County chief executive.

The scouts are accepting donations of non-perishable goods from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17,at the GSOC program center, 190 High Drive in Laguna Beach.

Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration Returns

The 12 annual Laguna Beach Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration is set to take place Sunday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue. The entire community is invited. Be sure to bring a monetary or canned food donation to help restock the Laguna Food Pantry. Time for fellowship will follow the event.

Twice the Joy Holiday Gift Fair

Stop by Neighborhood Congregational Church on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to start your holiday shopping early and help someone else in the process. Experience twice the joy when you find the perfect gift you’ve been searching for from a selection of handcrafted international items, jewelry, clothing, gift and food products and know that your purchase will also be supporting organizations and programs that change lives, build communities and wells, provide opportunities and education and support social justice, peace and fair trade.

501(c)(3) and Fairtrade partner vendors include: Concern America, SERRV, Peace Exchange, Direct Connections to Africa, R-Star, Walk for Water, Laguna Street Art, Phen Day Foundation (Tibetan Refugees), Circulo de Amigas, Arleth’s Hats, and NCC Jams.

Free parking is available. The church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive in Laguna. Call 949-494-8061 for more information.

Christian Scientist to Give Lecture Sunday

Mark McCurties, a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship, will give a talk, “How God’s Love can Change your Life and the World,” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Christian Science Church, 635 High Drive. The talk is also available live via phone at 2 p.m. at 515-739-1032 with access code 947426#. For more information, call 949-494-3040.

Student Leadership Program Accepting Applications

Applications for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program are open to high school juniors and seniors offering an opportunity to gain real-world professional experience while making a difference in their community.

Five high school students will take part in an eight-week paid internship at a local nonprofit organization where they develop civic, social and business leadership skills, learning firsthand the critical role nonprofits play in a community, as well as attend a leadership summit in Washington D.C. with over 200 students from around the county.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 2. More information is available at bankofamerica.com/studentleaders .

Art of Fitness Cycling Event Raises $1,000 for Laguna Youth Shelter

Laguna Beach-based Art of Fitness gym recently hosted the Waymakers Ride fundraiser, which raised over $1,000 to benefit the Waymakers Laguna Beach youth shelter, a short-term intervention and safe-haven for struggling children ages 12-17.

Gym member Daphne Martino initiated the event—a two-hour cycling class in which all proceeds went directly to the shelter. Multiple cycling instructors, including the gym owners Marian Reegen and Fernanda Rocha, conducted the cycling classes and members got involved throughout the month to gather supplies from a wish list to donate to youth at the shelter.

The shelter program serves as a 24-hour family crisis resource to parents and youths residing in Orange County, especially those who do not have the means to seek private help. In addition to providing youth with a safe haven and protection from the dangers of the streets, the shelter also provides youth and their families with professional comprehensive services including outreach and prevention.

For more information on Waymakers, visit waymakersoc.org .