Surf & Sand Resort wraps summer of community partnership projects with city

The city of Laguna Beach has wrapped up a collaborative effort of community service projects with Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach.

These initiatives not only enhanced the city through park maintenance, historic restoration, and environmental education but also provided valuable work opportunities for Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach employees while the resort underwent major renovations.

One of the most impactful projects was the restoration of the historic mid-century modern Hortense Miller home. Recognizing the need for repairs, Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach mobilized a team of skilled painters and maintenance staff, who dedicated more than 120 hours scraping, sanding, and painting the iconic home overlooking Boat Canyon. This effort helped preserve the landmark, which has long been a symbol of Laguna Beach’s unique history.

“This collaboration is a perfect example of the power of public-private partnerships,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf. “Surf & Sand Resort’s involvement not only helped restore the Hortense Miller home but also kept their team employed and contributing to our community during a time of transition for the resort.”

In total, Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach’s staff contributed over 4,046 hours of work across a variety of community service projects throughout the summer. This partnership allowed the resort to provide meaningful work for their employees during the hotel’s renovations. By engaging their team in these projects, Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach helped maintain vital public spaces and contribute to environmental education efforts in Laguna Beach.

“Partnering with the City of Laguna Beach has been an incredibly rewarding experience for us,” said Joanna Bear, general manager of Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach. “Not only did we have the opportunity to support important projects like restoring the Hortense Miller home and maintaining city parks, but we were also able to keep our staff working and engaged while our resort was undergoing renovations. It was truly a win-win for everyone involved.”

Councilmember Mark Orgill expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, stating, “The partnership between Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach and the City of Laguna Beach exemplifies how we can come together to make a positive impact. This initiative has not only revitalized our local landmarks but also provided meaningful work opportunities for resort employees during their renovations.”

In addition to the restoration work, Surf & Sand Resort Laguna Beach partnered with the City’s Public Works and Utilities Department to provide additional staff support at Main Beach and Heisler Park. Over the course of the summer, resort employees assisted with tasks such as weed removal, litter collection, and maintaining pathways, ensuring these popular public spaces remained clean and welcoming for residents and visitors alike.

Resort staff also collaborated with the Laguna Ocean Foundation, dedicating time to educating visitors about Laguna Beach’s tide pools and marine ecosystems. This initiative helped raise awareness about the importance of preserving the City’s delicate coastal environments.