Susi Q goes global in October with two internationally inspired programs

Dia de los Muertos is the Mexican tradition of honoring the deceased. This celebration is steeped in rich practices that honor death as a natural cycle of life. With visual imagery such as lavish altars, people masquerading as death, feasting, dancing and music, it has become one of the most iconic practices of honoring the dead.

But what do you know about Qing Ming Festival in China or Viking death and burial customs? Have you heard of the keening vocal rituals of Ireland and Scotland? How about Nawia, the Slavic belief in the land of eternal happiness?

Join the Susi Q for a rich discussion, led by Susi Q’s Director of Aging in Place/Lifelong Laguna Rickie Redman, on dynamic multicultural rituals practiced around the world when death occurs.

“Find inspiration in the unique beliefs and practices of humans as they seek to make meaning of death while honoring their beloveds,” she suggests.

“You’ll walk away with a greater understanding of the importance of symbolism, creativity, spirituality, and ceremonies around death – and perhaps a new way of honoring your loved ones.”

The free presentation takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Register here.

Exploring the world around us – and the world within us

Inspired in 2003 by a book entitled 1000 Places to See Before You Die, Laguna resident Karen Redding, her husband Ed and young son Adam set out to travel to as many countries as they could possibly fit into their busy lives in the following years.

They have now been to nine countries in Africa alone, and explored places as diverse as Papua New Guinea, Japan, Indonesia, Myanmar and Thailand.

“I wanted to talk to people I didn’t know, and to explore the diversity of the human landscape,” Redding explains. “To visit not only the world, but the domain of the heart.”

Along the way. Redding found her calling as a photographer. Her stunning works of art have been exhibited in numerous galleries. Her gorgeous book, Ten Ways to Awaken the Heart: A Photographic Journey, combines text and photos to present a unified vision of the elements that unite humanity across the world.

To hear more about Redding’s remarkable journeys into seldom-visited parts of the world – and her meetings of the mind and heart with remarkable men and women – be sure to sign up for her presentation at the Susi Q on Monday October 21 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. Register here.

You can also visit thesusiq.org and scroll through classes and events to sign up or call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105. The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street.