Susi Q, Laguna Canyon Foundation and Crystal Cove get wild with volunteerism

The Susi Q is offering the first in a series, open to all ages, that will highlight volunteer opportunities and events offered by local nonprofits. The Sept. 5 presentation will feature Laguna Canyon Foundation Volunteer Coordinator Emma van der Veen and Crystal Cove State Park Interpretive Naturalist Winter Bonnin.

Van der Veen and Bonnin will discuss their organizations’ mission and vision and describe the 22,000 acres of wilderness that surround us. They’ll also explain volunteer opportunities, from habitat restoration to ambassadors for open space to patrolling the wilderness to staffing the Nix Nature Center.

They’ll also mention the location of hiking and biking trails, as well as suggest gentle hikes that reveal the wonders of local wildlife, native plants and geology.

“If I can help someone get it, that ‘ah-ha’ moment, that they understand, love, appreciate and want to protect this place, that’s the best part of my day,” Bonnin said. “That’s what I want people to take away when they come here, instilling that little fire in people and stimulating them to keep learning.”

Both van der Veen and Bonnin emphasized that they love their volunteers.

“Volunteers make a huge impact on our community and ecosystems through their contributions,” said van der Veen.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see your work make an impact in the environment and people around you, especially in such beautiful wilderness,” she added.

Certainly, LCF volunteers return the love. Phil Sieger, who has volunteered for 15 years, said he discovered the joy of the Laguna Canyon Coast Wilderness after searching for ways to be healthier.

“In 2008, I left my high-stress job and started looking for ways to improve my health. I discovered the Laguna Canyon Coast Wilderness. Their five trailheads are all close to my home, and within minutes of starting a hike, you are in nature,” Sieger said. “The hikes and the people I met were so enjoyable I decided to become a volunteer.”

Volunteer Kathy Panzl pointed out that hiking the trails is good for the body and the mind.

“Joining the hikes in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park has been a great way to learn more about plants and animals. I learn something new every hike. And the cyclical nature of the different wildflowers is a great way to build memory and keep the brain sharp,” she noted.

John Hambuch helps monitor the wildlife cameras in the park.

“Working on the Wildlife Camera project can be especially fun and rewarding,” Hambuch said. “I am frequently surprised by how much these areas are shared with wildlife both at night and during the day – often within minutes of hikers on the same trail. Lately, we have been delighted to find pictures of deer in locations where we haven’t seen them in years.”

For more information, and to sign up for the presentation, visit thesusiq.org and click on classes and registration. Participants can also call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 to register.