Susi Q to host online class for those with “Baritone Ukulele Blues”

Instructor Craig Ryan returns for an online baritone ukulele course at 9 a.m. on March 9 that will teach attendees how to sit in with any group and jam.
This $50 course will meet on Tuesdays for the next eight weeks.
Attendees will study moveable chord shapes and jam session structure. Baritone ukulele required. This is an intermediate-advanced class. Ukulele and guitar musicians are welcome. Reach out to Craig at [email protected] for more information and course materials in advance! Register at thesusiq.org/zoom-class-catalog.html
