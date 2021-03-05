Susi Q to host online class for those with “Baritone Ukulele Blues”

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
16
Share this:
Ukulele Instructor Craig Ryan. Courtesy of Susi Q Center

Instructor Craig Ryan returns for an online baritone ukulele course at 9 a.m. on March 9 that will teach attendees how to sit in with any group and jam.

This $50 course will meet on Tuesdays for the next eight weeks.

Attendees will study moveable chord shapes and jam session structure. Baritone ukulele required. This is an intermediate-advanced class. Ukulele and guitar musicians are welcome. Reach out to Craig at [email protected] for more information and course materials in advance! Register at thesusiq.org/zoom-class-catalog.html

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here