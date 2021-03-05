Susi Q to host online class for those with “Baritone Ukulele Blues”

Share this:

Instructor Craig Ryan returns for an online baritone ukulele course at 9 a.m. on March 9 that will teach attendees how to sit in with any group and jam.

This $50 course will meet on Tuesdays for the next eight weeks.

Attendees will study moveable chord shapes and jam session structure. Baritone ukulele required. This is an intermediate-advanced class. Ukulele and guitar musicians are welcome. Reach out to Craig at [email protected] for more information and course materials in advance! Register at thesusiq.org/zoom-class-catalog.html

