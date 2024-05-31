Susi Q’s Evening with an Author coming up June 3

Popular novelist Michelle Huneven will be featured at Susi Q’s fifth “Evening With An Author” event on June 3. The series, beloved by book club members, includes light appetizers, wine and an opportunity to mingle with fellow book lovers. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed by book signings.

Huneven is the author of five novels, most recently Search, which the New York Times Book Review calls “a wicked pleasure” and which was also selected as an NPR Best Book of the Year. Search is described as a sharp and funny novel about a congregational search committee, told as a memoir with recipes.

During the event, the author will engage in a lively conversation with podcaster and arts columnist Marrie Stone. As a special bonus, attendees will also receive a copy of the book, a literary gem that has been praised by the New York Times Book Review and selected as an NPR Best Book of the Year, for a nominal $40 fee. The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach. To secure a spot, visit thesusiq.org.