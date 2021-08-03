Suspected DUI driver strikes pedestrian and fights good Samaritans in Laguna Beach

A Mission Viejo man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs was arrested Saturday in Laguna Beach after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car and fighting bystanders.

At 9:09 a.m., Laguna Beach police and firefighters responded to Eagle Rock Way and South Coast Highway after receiving several 911 calls about a traffic collision and fight involving a Subaru’s driver.

A man later identified by police as Zachary Joseph Medico, 45, was detained in handcuffs after officers found him “clearly under the influence of a hallucinogen and/or stimulant.”

“Medico was driving so fast southbound that when he tried to turn eastbound from Coast Highway onto Eagle Rock Way, he collided with two parked vehicles and disabled his Subaru,” Lt. Jim Cota, a spokesperson for Laguna Beach police, said in a statement. “Medico immediately jumped out of his vehicle and attacked the victim in the crosswalk.”

Several bystanders who heard and observed the attack ran over to defend the pedestrian, who was over 65 years old, and attempted to restrain Medico. During the struggle, Medico injured two people who were trying to detain him until officers arrived.

Medico was later determined to be under the influence of Salvia and taken to Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach for treatment. Officers then conducted a DUI investigation.

Medico was placed under arrest on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony DUI, elder abuse, and battery. On Tuesday, he was in custody at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange and held on a $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

Medico was scheduled to appear in Central Jail Court on Tuesday.