Swimming (Boys 2-0, Girls 2-0)

Laguna boys squeaked by Calvary 88-74 on Wednesday, March 14, at the Laguna pool. Breakers only won three events as Colton Gregory took the 50 (23.35), Nathan Solomon the 100 butterfly (1:00.42) and the team (Gregory, James Nolan, Riley Bumgardner, Solomon) took the 200 free relay (1;37.24).

The girls won 132-36 sweeping, all eight individual events and the three relays. Molly Renner and Kasey Karkoska were double individual winners and swam on winning two relays while the 100 free feature was a blazing Laguna sweep with Kasey Karkoska (54.36) Ella Judd (54.80) and Kyla Whitelock (54.86).