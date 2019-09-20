Tahirih Justice Center Gala Returns

Share this:

The Tahirih Justice Centerwill host its second annual gala at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, and will feature a reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, and a celebratory program including both a live and silent auctions.

Gala co-chairs, Christine Hallen-Berg and Vincent LaBarbera, Tijana and Paul Hamilton, and Sarah and David Vanderveen will host the event. Tahirih, with six offices across the country, is a nonprofit that protects immigrant women and girls by elevating their voices in communities, courts and Congress. Tickets, $500 can be purchased at support.tahirih.org.Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Acting as masters of ceremonies are actor and philanthropist, Rainn Wilson, and fiction writer, Holiday Reinhorn. “The truth is, we have never been in the kind of fight that Tahirih’s clients are in now. We’ve never had to battle for safety and freedom in the same way that Tahirih staff and volunteers do every day on behalf of women and children around the world, and we are truly honored to recognize and stand with those on the frontlines,”a statement from the actor and writer said. The evening’s Courageous Voice Speaker will be former client and survivor of a forced marriage, Neha Batool.

Together with300 guests, Tahirih will honor clients who have defeated overwhelming adversity in their pursuit of justice and the champions who stand beside them, helping to create a world where all women and girls may live in safety and with dignity.

South Laguna Garden Park Celebrates 10 Years

The South Laguna Community Garden Park is celebrating their 10thanniversary with a farm to table style dinner from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the park, 31610 South Coast Highway. Tickets for the event, which features musical entertainment and a silent auction offering a Michael Obermeyer painting, are $158.61 to $1,200 for a table seating eight. Chefs Leo Goldsmith and Tiffani Tincher will prepare a four-course meal using locally grown foods of the season. Reserve at SouthLaguna.org/garden/event. Funds raised will support the Garden Park and help to make it a permanent part of Laguna’s recreational offerings.

Since 2009, and with the permission of the property owner, devoted garden volunteers, through the South Laguna Civic Association, have been cultivating the South Laguna Community Garden Park. It continues to be cared for by the gardeners while it provides opportunities for growing vegetables and flowers in family plots. It is open to the public every day. Educational workshops and community events are offered throughout the year.

All Welcome to a Christian Science Lecture

Phillip Hockley, a practitioner of Christian Science healing, will share his story in a talk to be given at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 635 High Drive. Hockley grew up in Wales and after a debilitating injury, turned to Christian Science to improve his situation. His talk, A New View of God and Its Effect on Well-Being, introduces the core principals of Christian Science. He is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. To listen to his talk by telephone, call 605-313-5105 access 947426# after 2 p.m.

Top of the World Neighborhood Picnic This Sunday

The Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) will hold its annual neighborhood pot luck picnic from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Alta Laguna Park. All are welcome; it is not necessary to be a member of TOWNA to enjoy this neighbor event.

Join Messy Church on the Beach

Put on your sunscreen and join Messy Church on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 4-6 p.m. at Treasure Island Beach behind the Montage Resort. Messy Church is a creative, interactive experience for people of all ages who are looking for a place to explore spirituality outside of a traditional Sunday morning worship service.

Barbara Crowley, who has been leading Messy Church at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, suggests participants bring something to drink. A meal is always provided at Messy Church gatherings. RSVPs are helpful, but not required. Attendees may park at LBUMC’s parking lot, 21632 Wesley Drive, and walk down to “Montage” Beach. Look for the Messy Church banner.

For additional information: lbumc.org or contact Patricia Reyes, family ministries coordinator at LBUMC,at [email protected] 949-499-3088. Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is a Reconciling Congregation.

Village Laguna Meeting to Discuss Downtown Specific Plan

On Oct. 2, the draft Downtown Specific Plan update will be on the Planning Commission’s agenda for action.

Village Laguna President Johanna Felder believes “the updated plan would introduce some flexibility to the system, but at the same time, some of the update’s proposed changes in land-use regulations seem misguided.”

Join Village Laguna to learn what changes might occur to the downtown: Changing land-use regulation, and the ability to consolidate lots, increasing density and diminishing open space in downtown; Second-story buildings downtown; Encouraging market-rate housing, decoupled from parking spaces; Moving to a single relaxed formula for required parking.

Village Laguna’s next General Meeting is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Learn more about the Downtown Specific Plan Update from experts.

All are invited and encouraged to come.

Ebell Club to Host Membership Drive at Nirvana Grille

The Ebell Club of Laguna Beach, a nonprofit public benefit philanthropic organization, invites women to attend its new membership drive event 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, on the rooftop of Nirvana Grille, 303 Broadway, to learn about the organization’s mission, activities, and meet club members.

Ebell Club holds a monthly dinner meeting the first Monday each month at 6 pm. and hosts speakers that discuss topics about issues of importance to the community that are supported by Ebell Club’s fundraising efforts. The Ebell Club is an opportunity for philanthropically-minded members to join together for friendship and work on fundraising projects. Monthly meetings provide a forum for leaders of local nonprofits to educate members about their work. The Oct. 7 meeting speaker is Lucinda Prewitt, president and founder of Laguna Beach Live.

Prospective new members are welcome to join a meeting. Reservations are needed. To RSVP for the new membership drive event, and for more information, please contact Ebell Club President Jennifer Dawson, 949-500-3567, [email protected] Upcoming Ebell Club meetings will showcase the works of Laguna Beach Live, Susi Q Senior Center and Pacific Marine Mammal Center.