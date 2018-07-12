Take a Free Seat on the Pitch for World Cup Final
Fans are invited to enjoy the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final from the Orange County Soccer Club pitch at the Orange County Great Park on Sunday, July 15.
Admission and parking are free. Gates open at 7 a.m. with pre-game festivities until the broadcast begins at 8 a.m. Fans should bring blankets or towels for lawn seating as chairs, tents or umbrellas will not be permitted. Stadium seating will be available in section 1 – 3 and 11 – 13. Concessions will be available on-site.
Church Series Sets Out from the Shire
Neighborhood Congregational Church continues its Sunday Summer Series, “The Gospel According to The Lord of the Rings”, on July 15 and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 12.
The series will feature sermons by Pastor Rod Echols exploring what J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings”trilogy means for contemporary society.
Children and families of all ages are invited to attend.
For more info: visit ncclaguna.orgor contact the church office at 949 494-8061.
Historical Society Explores the County’s Early Residents
The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society will offer a three part series on the history of the Acjachemen/Juaneño culture.
The speaker, anthropologist Stephen O’Neill, has worked with the Acjachemen community of Capistrano since 1978.
The free lectures will be held at 3 p.m. Sundays on July 15, Aug. 5 and Aug. 26 at the O’Neill Museum at 31831 Los Rios Street.
On July 15, the Society will also host Ted Rosenfeldt and his award winning BBQ for $8.
For more information, call the historical society at 949 493-9444.
Club Learns the Art of Distilling
Gus Samios of Pleasure Distillery is scheduled to speak at the Laguna Beach Business Club at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, July 19.
Club meetings take place at Kitchen In The Canyon, 20845 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-members are welcome. Guest attendance and breakfast is $20. More info: [email protected]agunaBeachBusinessClub.com.
Tip A Cop Will Benefit Special Olympics
Come out to support Special Olympics at the Tip A Cop event at Ruby’s Diner, 30622 E. Coast Highway, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.
There will be an exotic car display, a drone demonstration, face painting station and a balloon artist along with police vehicles and the K-9 unit.
Tips to cops are tax deductible and in addition to the customary tip left for the restaurant’s server for their service. All proceeds go to the Special Olympics.
Cho’s Academy Announces Expansion
Cho’s Academy of Laguna is expanding and offering more options for yoga, new Ayerveda workshops and welcoming three new teachers.
Classes are now available Monday through Friday at 9:15 a.m. Two Ayurveda workshops are scheduled, an introductory discussion Saturday, Aug. 11, and “Ancient Wisdom for Living our Best Life — Mind, Body and Spirit,” Saturday, Sept. 15, both at 2 p.m.
Sandhiya Ramaswamy, Emily Dygert, and Kylan Walker are the new yoga teachers.
One third of all gross proceeds raised by the Academy’s yoga program benefit local and global charitable causes.
The Academy is located at 1966 S Coast Highway. For more information, visit chosacademy.com.
Event to Benefit Boys & Girls Club of Laguna
Tickets are on sale for the fifth annual Night at the Ranch, planned for Friday, Sept. 7 at The Ranch, at 31106 Coast Highway.
Guests can enjoy a farm-to-table dinner and live music by Side Deal, a Newport Beach band.
Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.
For more information on how to get involved or purchase a ticket, contact Michelle Ray-Fortezzo at [email protected] 949 715-7584.
Pageant Tickets Will Send a Boy to Camp
The non-profit Laguna Beach organization Tony’s Treehouse is working to raise funds to send an 8-year-old boy to summer camp by selling eight donated tickets to the Pageant of the Masters.
Tony’s Treehouse was founded in memory of Tony Martinez by his mother, Becky Martinez, of Laguna Beach, and is dedicated to helping families in need.
R.J., 8, and his family were aided by the charity four years ago after the family’s youngest member died. Tony’s Treehouse is hoping to help again by sending RJ to summer camp at Harbor Cities Boys & Girls Club.
The charity seeks a donor to buy the tickets for $400. They are for the July 30 show at 8:30 p.m. at the Irvine Bowl in Laguna. Seats are together in the upper Directors Tier, Side BB 64 – 78.