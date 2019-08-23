Tall Ships to Sail into Dana Point

Share this:

The Tall Ships Festival returns to the Ocean Institute in Dana Point Harbor just in time for the grand opening of the newly restored Maritime History Center, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8. Crews from the ships America, The Brig Pilgrim,Spirit of Dana Point, Bill of Rightsand Curlew, along with historical re-enactors, will engage the public in cannon battles, pirate adventures, mermaid encounters and ship tours. Live music, a beer garden, food trucks and pop-up shops will be found throughout the festival. Entertainment includes gold panning, long boat rowing and bounce houses. Tickets range from $12.50 for kids to $50 for a family and can be purchased online at ocean-institute.org/tall-ships-festival.

Public Invited to Learn About Prison Education Project

Ernst Fenelon, senior program coordinator for the Prison Education Project (PEP), will deliver a presentation entitled, “Prison Education Project: Saving Lives,” at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach, 429 Cypress Drive. Since 2011, Fenelon has helped PEP grow into the largest volunteered-based prison education program in the United States with more than 2,400 university student and faculty volunteers, serving more than 7,000 inmates in 14 California correctional facilities. For more information, contact Rachel Daniels at [email protected] or call 310-714-2699.

Angels Baseball Delivers Grand Slam for Food Pantry

Los Angeles Angels Chairman Dennis Kuhl recently delivered a $10,000 donation to the Laguna Food Pantry. Kuhl toured the market during a rush of morning shoppers. Laguna Food Pantry provides free, fresh, and nutritious groceries to over 400 Orange County families in need each week.

“The first-time grant to the Pantry from the Angels Baseball Foundation will be used to provide shoppers with fresh milk and produce, a luxury for our shoppers and to have at any food pantry,” Anne Belyea, the Pantry’s Executive Director, said.

“It’s our responsibility to be part of the community,” said Kuhl. “We want to be part of the family.” According to Kuhl, the Pantry’s mission supports the charitable goals of the Angels, which assists children and supports education. “They can’t go to school hungry. We feel it is part of the educational process and is worthwhile.”

Pantry inventory mostly comes from daily food donations by local grocery stores, Trader Joe’s, Gelson’s, Pavillions, Ralph’s, and Whole Foods, which Pantry volunteers pick up. Once a month, the Pantry shoppers can also take advantage of a federal distribution of surplus staple food. Approximately one-third of the Pantry’s shoppers, live, work, or go to school in Laguna Beach, but others come from as far as Garden Grove, Belyea said. Last month’s 2,300 shoppers were able to feed their families, which totals over 7,750 people served.

Catmosphere Celebrates One Year in Business

Catmosphere Laguna, Orange County’s first and only cat café, celebrates its first year in business this month. Located in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, Catmosphere Laguna serves as both a community café and a foster home for adoptable cats and kittens. Founded by self-proclaimed life-long cat lady Gail Allyn Landau, Catmosphere Laguna has facilitated over 50 adoptions since its opening in August 2018.

Through its partnerships with local feline rescues including the Laguna Woods Cat Club, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, and Bluebell Foundation for Cats, Catmosphere Laguna has helped make room in Orange County shelters and save the lives of homeless felines by fostering them in a living room like environment while they await adoption. One hundred percent of the adoption proceeds directly benefit the medical care, treatment, and well-being of Catmosphere Laguna’s cats and kittens through their 501(c)(3) foundation.

Catmosphere Laguna was named the #1 Must-See Cat Café in the U.S. by the Travel Channel, and has been featured on shows including Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” and Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of OC.”

“We’ve certainly hit our goal of one adoption per week since our opening a year ago,” said founder Gail Allyn Landau. “We’re so grateful for the support of our community and are proud to make have made an impact in the Orange County’s rescue scene. We look forward to saving and improving the lives of homeless felines for years to come.”

Catmosphere Laguna is available for reservations, walk-in appointments, and private parties. The Kitty Lounge can accommodate up to 12 guests and 12 felines at a time. Catmosphere regularly hosts special events including Cat on the Mat Meowga, Kitty Drag Bingo, Cat Camp, and more, with special offers for seniors and students. Reservations are available by the hour with a 2-hour maximum and can be made in advance online.

Village Laguna to Host Climate Change Talk

The public is invited to attend the next Village Laguna general meeting on Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. to hear Tom Osborne explain the details of the impending climate crisis. Osborne will talk about what we must do to avoid the full consequences of global warming. Part of his discussion will inform residents about a newly organized local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, an international organization with 548 chapters in and outside of the United States. The meeting will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. All are invited. Refreshments will be served.

Bluebird Sewer Lift Station Odor Control Project

The city’s Water Quality Department will begin construction of odor control improvements at the city’s largest wastewater pumping facility located at the corner of Calliope and Glenneyre streets on Monday, Aug. 26. The project will provide odor control for the surrounding area, known as the Glenneyre Dip. During construction, the stairs from Glenneyre Street to Galen Drive will be closed for public access until after construction is complete. A new stairway and improved public access pathway from Galen to Glenneyre is included in the project. Construction is anticipated to take three months. While the permanent odor control facility is being constructed, the city will provide temporary odor control for the immediate area. For more information, contact the city’s project manager, Hannah Johnson, at [email protected]

Interfaith Community to Raise Funds for Habitat for Humanity

All are invited to attend the Build for Unity Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 4-7 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 23802 Avenida De La Carlota in Laguna Hills. The event will raise funds for Orange County Habitat for Humanity to build homes throughout the county. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com under ‘Build for Unity Celebration.’ Attendees will enjoy dinner and performances by Men of Harmony—a Chapman University acapella group, Korean traditional dance performed by the KTD Institute, and Israeli dancers from University Synagogue.