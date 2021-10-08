Taste of Laguna Beach Food & Music Festival set to return

The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival is set to return Thursday after a year-long hiatus because of the pandemic.

KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce present more than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items and specialty dishes. Live music will also be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM.

Sandy Morales, president and CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber.

“We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach,” Morales said in a press release. “Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time.”

For more details visit tasteoflagunabeach.com.