Taste of Laguna Dazzles with Local Flavor

The annual Taste of Laguna event on Oct. 18, hosted by the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, brought hundreds of foodies to the Festival of Arts grounds to enjoy a wide array of local dishes and spirits from more than 30 restaurants. Sapphire Culinary Group was the premiere underwriter of this year’s Taste. For a full slideshow of the evening’s festivities, visit www.lagunabeachindy.com.

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is now taking nominations for positions on its board of directors. Any member of the chamber can nominate a candidate. Nominations must be in writing with a short biography on the member being nominated and verification of his/her willingness to serve. The candidate must be a member in good standing with the chamber. All nominations need to be submitted by Nov. 1.

The chamber nominating committee will present their recommendations to the board of directors at the November 8 Board meeting. For additional information, contact Meredith Dowling at [email protected]