Testing the Waters With the Indy Poll
Posted On 18 Jan 2018
Comment: 0
Readers, please tell us your stance on these questions by casting your vote on the Indy website, lagunabeachindy.com. And we welcome your own suggested questions to [email protected]
- Should the Coast Inn be approved under historical preservation rules that allow its renovation without adding parking?
- Should the city create structures in the village entrance for the performing and visual arts as voiced in Vision 2030?
- Should the city rezone industrial areas on Laguna Canyon Road between Canyon Acres and Laguna College of Design and allow multi-tenant housing?
- Should all historical listings be voluntary?
- Would you support closing Forest Avenue, Beach and Second Streets to cars to create a walking downtown if peripheral parking areas were expanded to compensate for lost street spaces?