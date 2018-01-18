Testing the Waters With the Indy Poll

Readers, please tell us your stance on these questions by casting your vote on the Indy website, lagunabeachindy.com. And we welcome your own suggested questions to [email protected]

Should the Coast Inn be approved under historical preservation rules that allow its renovation without adding parking?

Should the city create structures in the village entrance for the performing and visual arts as voiced in Vision 2030?

Should the city rezone industrial areas on Laguna Canyon Road between Canyon Acres and Laguna College of Design and allow multi-tenant housing?

Should all historical listings be voluntary?