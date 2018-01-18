Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Testing the Waters With the Indy Poll

Posted On 18 Jan 2018
Readers, please tell us your stance on these questions by casting your vote on the Indy website, lagunabeachindy.com. And we welcome your own suggested questions to [email protected]

 

  1.  Should the Coast Inn be approved under historical preservation rules that allow its renovation without adding parking?

 

  1. Should the city create structures in the village entrance for the performing and visual arts as voiced in Vision 2030?

 

  1. Should the city rezone industrial areas on Laguna Canyon Road between Canyon Acres and Laguna College of Design and allow multi-tenant housing?

 

  1. Should all historical listings be voluntary?

 

  1. Would you support closing Forest Avenue, Beach and Second Streets to cars to create a walking downtown if peripheral parking areas were expanded to compensate for lost street spaces?

 

 

