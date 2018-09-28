“The Amazing Honey Bee,” Talk and Honey Tasting
Robin Jones of Honey Girl Grows will share some insights about the honey bee at the South Laguna Community Garden Park, located at Eagle Rock Way and Coast Highway, on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. Topics will include hive mentality, bee behaviors, Colony Collapse Disorder, roles within the monarchy, and more. Come learn about what you can do to support pollinators and how your family can benefit from the medicinal properties of bee products. The program will end with a tasting of several of Honey Girl Grows’ national award-winning honeys.
Jones is a multi-generational beekeeper trained under Randy Oliver, renowned for his science-based approach to beekeeping. She is currently involved in creating educational apiaries that will benefit local communities and is working on several conservation projects including designing an apiary and edible garden at the Camp Pendleton Military Base.
As a part of the South Laguna Community Garden Park Workshop Series, this event is free and open to the public. We do ask that interested guests R.S.V.P by email to [email protected] Donations to the Garden Park are always welcomed.
Historic Preservation Ordinance Meeting Saturday
A special City Council meeting on the Historic Preservation Ordinance will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, in City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Avenue. The purpose of this meeting is to clarify legal requirements surrounding the city’s Historic Preservation Ordinance and provide direction to the Historic Preservation task force. The meeting will be broadcast live on cable channel 852 and will be streamed online at www.lagunabeachcity.net.
City Solicits Feedback on Signs
The city has begun a way-finding signage pilot project in the downtown and outlying areas in an effort to help residents and visitors find their way around the city. Residents’ and visitors’ feedback will assist in evaluating the effectiveness of the 10 recently installed way-finding signs designed to aid pedestrians in finding local attractions. To provide feedback, text LAGUNA to 565-12 or visit http://bycell.co/kdxoto take a short survey.
Public Invited to Regional Water Board Trash Provisions Meeting
The city of Laguna Beach Department of Water Quality invites the public to a workshop detailing the draft municipal plan to comply with a San Diego Regional Water Board Trash Provision Order. The meeting will take place Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 9-10:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers to discuss the draft plan to comply with these provisions.
‘Dogs Lives Matter’ Rally Set for Oct. 6
All are invited, along with their leashed dogs, to join a rally and march beginning at Main Beach from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct 6, and Saturday, Nov. 3, for a peaceful demonstration in support of allowing off-leash dogs to play on the sand at all Laguna’s beaches from 6-9 a.m. 365 days per year. For more information, contact Lorene Laguna at 949.416.0060 or [email protected]