The Assistance League reopens thrift shop, sponsors back to school events

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
5

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach (ALLB) reopened its thrift shop on Aug. 27 after a three-week closure for cleaning, repairs and restocking.

ALLB members were excited to welcome customers back to the thrift shop on reopening day. Photo courtesy of ALLB

ALLB members also supported back-to-school events in August for families at Camp Pendleton and the Boys and Girls Club Preschool program.

Members traveled to Camp Pendleton and provided 515 children with back-to-school gift cards and a beloved bulldog. Photo/ ALLB

Even though the thrift shop was closed for most of August, ALLB President Kathy Pawluk said members were still very busy improving the thrift shop and supporting our back-to-school programs.

ALLB members also stuffed back-to-school backpacks for the Boys and Girls Club Preschool with various school supplies, water bottles, Hug-a-Bears and gift cards. Photo/ALLB

ALLB is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization serving Laguna Beach and surrounding communities for over 60 years.

The ALLB Thrift Shop, which is staffed and managed entirely by about 150 member volunteers, provides the primary source of funds that ALLB contributes to over 15 local philanthropic programs.

The Thrift Shop is located at 526 Glenneyre Avenue and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information, contact assistanceleaguelagunabeach@gmail.com or visit AssistanceLeague.org.

Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here