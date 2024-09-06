The Assistance League reopens thrift shop, sponsors back to school events

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach (ALLB) reopened its thrift shop on Aug. 27 after a three-week closure for cleaning, repairs and restocking.

ALLB members also supported back-to-school events in August for families at Camp Pendleton and the Boys and Girls Club Preschool program.

Even though the thrift shop was closed for most of August, ALLB President Kathy Pawluk said members were still very busy improving the thrift shop and supporting our back-to-school programs.

ALLB is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization serving Laguna Beach and surrounding communities for over 60 years.

The ALLB Thrift Shop, which is staffed and managed entirely by about 150 member volunteers, provides the primary source of funds that ALLB contributes to over 15 local philanthropic programs.

The Thrift Shop is located at 526 Glenneyre Avenue and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information, contact assistanceleaguelagunabeach@gmail.com or visit AssistanceLeague.org.