The Canyon Club will tee off benefit golf tournament

The Canyon Club of Laguna Beach will host its 5th annual Golf Classic on Sept. 10 at Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Rancho Santa Margarita.

This year’s event will include golf, dinner, silent auction, and a helicopter golf ball drop. Proceeds will benefit The Canyon Club, a nonprofit providing support for the recovery and rehabilitation of alcoholics and their families.

“We are super excited to be hosting our fifth annual Golf Classic at Tijeras Creek this year,” Event Chair Bill McGowan said in a press release. “There are countless ways to get involved. Whether you want to play golf, join us for dinner, volunteer to help, or just show up and have fun, this is an event you should not miss!”

The Canyon Club provides a facility for Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings, as well as a variety of educational, recreational, social and other activities.

“The Canyon Club doors are open to anyone who needs help or knows someone who does. When an alcoholic or a family member reaches out for help, the Canyon Club is there,” Club manager Mark Tappmeyer said in a press release.

Established in 1961, and located at 20456 Laguna Canyon Road, The Canyon Club hosts over 55 weekly AA and Al-Anon meetings. Over 2,000 individuals pass through the doors each week on their path of recovery.

For more information about The Canyon Club Golf Classic or how to support The Club, visit canyonclub.org or contact Bill McGowan at [email protected]