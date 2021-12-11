The Drake holds fundraiser to support music education

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
27
Alec Glasser, owner of The Drake, and Zack Krone, and The Drake Gives launch party on Dec. 6. Courtesy of the Adorn Group

The Drake restaurant held a launch party Monday for The Drake Gives, a nonprofit foundation that has partnered with Save The Music Foundation to support music education.

Save the Music has helped over 2,000 schools across the U.S. establish and sustain music programs. The Drake Gives is recruiting music industry professionals to share personal stories about how creating music has impacted their life. These messages will help attract donations for youth music programs.

For more information about how to support the restaurants foundation, visit thedrakegives.org.

View Our User Comment Policy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here