The Drake holds fundraiser to support music education

The Drake restaurant held a launch party Monday for The Drake Gives, a nonprofit foundation that has partnered with Save The Music Foundation to support music education.

Save the Music has helped over 2,000 schools across the U.S. establish and sustain music programs. The Drake Gives is recruiting music industry professionals to share personal stories about how creating music has impacted their life. These messages will help attract donations for youth music programs.

For more information about how to support the restaurant’s foundation, visit thedrakegives.org.