The Dupp Brothers Perform at Thurston Middle School

The Music Preserves Foundation wrapped up its American Music History 10-week enrichment program at Thurston Middle School hosting a live music performance by local Americana bluegrass band The Dupp Brothers with special guest Andrew Corradini during a lunchtime concert on Nov. 18.

The Dupp Brothers performed traditional Americana classics, including Jambalaya and Wagon Wheel, for engaged students at Thurston Middle School’s outdoor amphitheater.

“This concert was the finale to our ten-week American Music History program at Thurston. It was amazing to have the talented and beloved local legends, The Dupp Brothers, perform at the picturesque outdoor amphitheater,” Patti Compton, president and co-founder of Music Preserves Foundation said. “We truly appreciate the generosity of our local musicians to give back to our town and help us educate and expose the students to authentic Americana music. I am grateful to the band for their dedication to preserving American music.”

The Music Preserves Foundation was co-founded in 2018 by Patti Compton and Anthony Small. The non-profit’s mission is to inspire and educate the community through the preservation and presentation of music. Through our innovative education programs, students explore American music’s history and cultural significance and discover the pioneers who created America’s art forms. To learn more about Music Preserves Foundation and support its programs, please visit www.musicpreserves.org.