The Early Intervention Program celebrates graduation of five little learners

The Early Intervention Program (EIP), a group-based program that provides weekly therapeutic support to developmentally delayed children under one year old, recently celebrated the graduation of five participants. The program is a unique partnership between the Assistance League of Laguna Beach (ALLB) and the Intervention Center for Early Childhood (ICEC Kids) of Irvine.

ALLB is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that has supported EIP financially and through volunteer support for over 45 years. Over the past 12 months, 27 little learners graduated from EIP. There is no cost to participants, and the program’s $100,000 annual budget is met solely by ALLB.

Mary Williams, the ALLB/EIP program coordinator, shared that EIP benefits the participant’s development and provides guidance for the challenges faced by families and care providers. Every Wednesday, the little learners and their caregivers meet at the Assistance League’s Chapter House with professional occupational and physical therapists and behavioral specialists to receive guidance for care and development. Focus is provided to each participant’s needs, and there is no set time frame to meet the program’s goals.

The ICEC staff, who have been involved with the program for over 20 years, provide insight and ideas gleaned from years of experience. ALLB volunteers contributed 1,450 hours this year to support the program, including time spent rocking the infants. At the same time, a group session for caregivers provided licensed marriage and family counseling, resources, and emotional support.

Participants come from all over Southern California, including Orange County, Riverside County and Los Angeles County. One grandmother, who brings her granddaughter weekly, says that her 45-minute drive is well worth the effort and that attending each session is the family’s top priority.

The next step for graduates is to participate in the programming continued by ICEC in Irvine. “It’s amazing to hear how well our EIP graduates are doing as they continue to learn and grow after they’ve accomplished the milestones set forth by EIP,” Williams said.

Proceeds from sales at the ALLB Thrift Store, located at 526 Glennerye Street in Laguna Beach, support EIP and numerous other Assistance League’s philanthropic endeavors. Over the past 12 months, ALLB donated over $400,000 to local philanthropic organizations, setting a record for the nonprofit.

Pam Alexander, Executive Director at ICEC, emphasized, “There’s nothing quite like this partnership in the US. While there are early intervention programs, ICEC and ALLB’s collaboration stands out due to its comprehensive nature, individualized focus, and commitment to empowering families.”

She said the partnership is “not just building a foundation; they’re nurturing potential, one little learner at a time.”

EIP will take a brief hiatus in August and resume in early September. Information regarding the program can be found at assistanceleague.org.

The ALLB Thrift Shop is located at 526 Glenneyre Avenue and is typically open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The shop is currently closed for annual maintenance and will reopen on Aug. 27.