The Laguna Board of REALTORS continue food pantry support

Laguna Board of REALTORS members donated 185 dry good items to the Laguna Food Pantry, continuing the group’s efforts to give back to the community.

Nicola Willholt of Remax One put a call to action out to the Newport/Balboa Rotary Club where she is a member. Her fellow Rotarians exceeded her expectations and donated 130 items. Susanne McCollum and Peter Grohman of Coldwell Banker Realty receiving notable mention for their generous donation. Other affiliate and REALTOR members also gave to the drive.

LBOR members also volunteered at the Food Pantry on Sept. 9 to help stock the shelves, made pre-assembled bags for shoppers, and helped distribute the food. Among the volunteers were 2021 LBOR President Kendall Clark of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, 2021 LBOR Secretary Brendy Michael of Cove Canyon, 2022 LBOR Director Geoffrey Dunlevie of Compass, Kristine Torrance of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Tracy Lineback of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, Theo Michael and Mark Dorsey, and Willholt.

The Laguna Food Pantry serving over 800 families a week believes no one should go hungry. Its mission is to collect and distribute free, fresh, and nutritious groceries to people in need.