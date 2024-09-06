The Morning After: FOA Fine Art Show comes to a close

By Spencer Grant, Special to the Independent

Friday was the last night of the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts. Music played, gourmet food was eaten by artists and visitors, playgoers lined up for the Pageant of the Masters (“À La Mode: The Art of Fashion”), and more than 100 artists made their final sales. The festival’s 92nd year was over.

Saturday was the morning after. The crowds were gone, the concessions closed, the grounds were sparsely populated, and the exhibitors were packing up their work.

Like many of her colleagues, pastel artist Dawn Buckingham was pleased as she stood on a ladder, taking down her booth with the help of colleagues Mark and Alana Jacobucci. She commented on what she saw as an improvement from the previous summer. “My contacts with people were more developed,” she explained. “Plus, the camaraderie. It’s such a great experience.”

Her neighbor, 12-year festival veteran photographer James Nordstrom, had a wry comment. “It’s been a good summer because I wasn’t in last year.”

James and Elizabeth Pearce were filling a handcart with his work, watercolor and pen-and-ink depictions of the maritime industry. He saw the festival as a learning experience.

“Summer went well, much better than last year, which was my first. Many people who had seen me last year came to see me again. That felt good,” Pearce said.

He also realized that showing the actual production of art appealed to visitors. “I started drawing demonstrations every day when I wasn’t busy.

“That probably generated sales, but more so, it generated interest in art. I got into the habit of drawing one or two pictures every day. You can’t just have talent. You need discipline and a process to gain the facility to draw. The second part of the summer, I did much better, and I learned a lot.”

Mixed media, graphite, charcoal, and watercolor artist Debbora Zoller dumped a vase of wilted flowers as she emptied her booth. “It was a good summer for me, better than last year. I’m a Laguna local, three years at the festival. My work honors Native Americans. Every drawing is inspired by my spiritualism I am reading into the soul of my subjects to see their strength and spirit.”

For the past fifty years, New Yorker David Milton’s work in watercolors and oil has re-created vintage architecture of the 1930s, 40s and 50s on paper and canvas. “The summer was terrific,” he opines. “I don’t think COVID had much to do with it; the political situation is more important. I’ve been in the festival for 40 years. I’m one of the fossils.”

This year, however, he achieved a new accolade: the inclusion of one of his works in the festival’s permanent collection. “There are several thousand pieces in the collection, and now I’m one of them.” He was happy and proud.

In her now-empty booth, abstract artist Isabelle Allesandra also commented on the camaraderie spirit of the festival’s artists and the interest of the visitors. “It was the best summer I could have hoped for because of the incredible way we’re treated. People come looking for a special relationship with the artist. It’s a real privilege for artists – beyond anything you could hope for. We’re treated like superstars,” she said.

By day’s end, every booth was empty, and the festival grounds had returned to being an empty venue – until next year.

But it’s not forgotten. As Festival of Arts Marketing Director Sharbie Higuchi added, “The close of the Festival of Arts is always bittersweet. While we celebrate another successful season, it’s hard to say goodbye to the vibrant community of artists who have shared their incredible talent with us. The bonds formed here go beyond the art on display; they create a lasting connection that keeps the spirit of creativity alive all year long. We’re grateful for the passion and dedication of our artists and look forward to welcoming them back next year.”