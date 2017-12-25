The Nativity

Nearing the end

Searching for light

New beginning at the bend

Laguna fiber tested

By last year’s deeds

Insufficient to lead

Us to 2018

As intruders in others’ lives,

Offenders of sensibilities,

Abusers of words, Forgetting

Ancient poetry,

Holy scriptures,

Western history

Trapped in this body

The morgue not far

Grave digging, gold digging

Hurrying to make a legacy

Un-Christian apprentice,

His kingdom

A theology of turmoil

Decorating the birth of Jesus

With 100 Christmas trees

His lips and hips aligned,

Dancing to delusional sounds

Ego gyrates and moves

Salvation for the nation

In morality of New Testament

Not garlands, tinsel or ornaments

We crippled soldiers trudging in a starship

On surf and gravel

Smother our cries

Our bodies alert, eyes wide

Pretending it’s not a farce,

Hoping to escape

Next fire, earthquake, hurricane

The choice to act is ours

Neglecting December 25th

When God became man

Prince of Peace

Conceived immaculately

Pronounced…

Theft, murder, jealousy

Hypocrisy, tyranny, cruelty

Weapons and armies—

Human sins

Elegant hypocrisy from

Corporate kings

British petroleum, American tobacco

Belgian rubber and cocoa

With military precision

Shatter statues, monuments, temples, mosques

With Raytheon bombs

But Puerto Rican sugarcane,

Sweetening our pies and cakes

Tropicana oranges, Dole bananas

Plucked by calloused hands,

Of converted peasants

Skin obsidian black

Harvesting, plowing congregants

Living the gospel in huts and shacks

Internalizing Missionary-planted

Bible verses

Deciphering Cain and Abel

Sunday spent in grand cathedrals

Digesting sermons of

Our Savior, His

Crown of thorns and pierced hands

Salvation…if we teach and preach

Open that Book

Dismiss sleigh bells, snowmen, reindeer,

Pagan candy

Because money worship mimics idolatry

To stop stars that weep—

Humble thyself, have mercy

Judge not, forgive

Love neighbors as ourselves

Be free of earthly things

Practice the tenets we know

Already

Honor the meaning of

Trinity and nativity

Resident Anita Razin immigrated from England to California with her family in 1975. She’s the mother of two girls. She spends her time working with refugees and immigrants. She’s passionate about reading, writing and eating.