The Ranch at Laguna Beach launches guest-driven tree donation collective

The Ranch at Laguna Beach now offers guests the opportunity to add a donation to their room charge that will pay for a tree to be planted at the resort or The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano.

The resort’s new initiative, OC Tree Collective, says each tree planted equals about a ton of carbon that will be eliminated from the atmosphere over the tree’s lifetime.

“We are very excited to launch our newest sustainability initiative, the OC Tree Collective,” General Manager Kurt Bjorkman said in a statement. “This program showcases our continuous commitment to the environment, both here in Laguna Beach and beyond. By getting travelers involved in regenerative experiences, we hope to inspire others to become more environmentally conscious and leave earth’s campsite cleaner for generations to come.”

For more details visit, theranchlb.com/resort/sustainability.