The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival will return in fall 2021

After over a year without large events, KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce announced The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival will return on Oct. 14.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale at tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes at the Festival of Arts grounds. Also expect live music, silent auction, and a competition between participating restaurants.

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sandy Morales, president and CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber.

“We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach,” Morales said in a press release. “Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time.”

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of this year’s event.

“This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel,” Hayek said in a press release. “We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna.”

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes early entry at 5 p.m., two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds.