The Write Stuff

Share this:

Chef Mareya Ibrahim Intros New Book

Tickets are on sale for a book signing and discussion with Mareya Ibrahim at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 South Coast Highway. The author will provide samples from her new cookbook, “Eat Like You Give a Fork,” at the event. Tickets ($30) can be purchased in store or at eatlikeyougiveafork.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets include a copy of the book.

The book features 80 recipes that support the eight essential strategies Ibrahim bases her recipes on: Reset Your Taste Buds, Stock Your Real Kitchen, Get Up on Greens, Take a Vegan Fast Break, Go Gluten-Free Super Grains, Fill in with Good Fat, Become Real Dense, and Live the 90/10 Rule.

Ibrahim is a chef, holistic nutritionist, award-winning entrepreneur, and solo mother of two children. She is the host of the popular Facebook Live show, “The REAL Dish.” She designed the meal plan and detox plan for the million-copy New York Times bestseller “The Daniel Plan” and also serves as one of the Signature Chefs for the program.

Local Author Offers Writing Tips

Laguna Beach author Kathryn Lang-Slattery will share her experience with turning true stories into novels or memoirs at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre Street. During her presentation, Lang-Slattery will talk about plot development, use of dialogue, and finding your message.

With a background in writing for youth magazines, Lang-Slattery published her first adult novel, “Immigrant Soldier, The Story of a Richie Boy” in 2015, which was based on her uncle’s World War II experiences. Recently she completed a memoir chronicling two years of travel in a VW camper in the early 1970s.

Writers Invite Public to ‘Wine & Words’ Fundraiser

The Third Street Writers will hold their first fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the studio of Sandra Jones Campbell, 3273 Laguna Canyon Road. Attendees will have an opportunity to do some of their own writing at four different genre stations: fiction, screenplay, poetry, and memoir. An open mic session will follow. Tickets, $30, include two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, a dessert buffet, a writer’s notebook and a copy of “Beach Reads: Lost and Found.” Tickets can be purchased at thirdstreetwriters.org/shop/wine-words-tickets, or by check payable to: Third Street Writers, 9 Pheasant Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. Proceeds will establish a scholarship fund to assist a college-bound Laguna Beach High School senior in pursuing a writing degree.