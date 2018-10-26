Theft Suspect Caught with ‘No on P’ Signs in Car

Share this:

On Friday, Oct. 19, at 10:31 a.m., officers responded to the area of Forest Avenue and South Coast Highway to a call regarding theft of political signs.

Laguna Beach Police Department’s Sgt. Jim Cota said the reporting party observed the suspect taking the signs from in front of Ruby’s diner and leaving in a black Bentley.

The suspect, James Kretzschmar, was located in the 600 block of North Coast Highway in a black Bentley with several “No on P” signs in the rear passenger seat of his vehicle, Cota said.

Cota said the signs were returned to the reporting party and a police report was taken. Kretzschmar was not cited or arrested.

Cota declined to release further information about the case and said the police report has been forwarded to the OCDA’s office in Newport Beach for review and filing consideration.