Third Street Writers celebrate publication of Festival of Arts-inspired book

Third Street Writers will host a public celebration of a summer-long writing program inspired by the Festival of Arts that culminated in the publication of a book that will be released on Aug. 14.

“It’s been a thrill to forge new relationships with Festival artists and it’s been an honor to write about their art,” Third Street president Amy Francis Dechary said.

Starting in July, Third Street members visited the festival, selected art pieces that moved them and then started writing. Many spoke to the exhibiting artists.

The project was not intended to be a critical review of artwork.

“The writers really felt an emotional connection to the pieces they chose to write about. The submitted stories and poems reflect so many emotions. Some were thoughtful, reflective, humorous — and all are quality writing,” Dechary said.

Submissions were peer-reviewed and selected short stories, essays, and poems were then compiled into the soft-covered book. During the “Art Inscribed” celebration authors will read their work, followed by a reception. A limited-edition run of the book will be available for $10. All proceeds will be donated to The Artists Fund, which provides grants to FOA artists.

Since 2010, the Artists Fund has provided assistance to artists facing financial hardship, special projects, and professional development. The fund also sponsors art shows and events for the public.

“Blending the visual arts and the written word in a way that benefits artists in need sounded like a perfect mid-summer night’s dream,” said mixed media artist David Milton whose piece “Airstream” is one of the pieces that inspired a story in the book.