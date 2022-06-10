Third Street Writers enjoys grant from FOA Foundation

Third Street Writers has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation for its upcoming ekphrastic writing project: Art Inscribed: Writing Inspired by the 2022 FOA Fine Art Show.

“Ekphrastic writing involves writing a story or poem in response to a work of visual art,” said Third Street President Amy Dechary. “It’s been our longtime goal to bridge the literary arts with the outstanding visual arts showcased at the Festival. We’re honored and grateful to receive this grant so we can collaborate with local artists and share this exciting writing genre with the public.”

The FOA Foundation, which operates independently from the Festival of Arts, awards annual grants to local nonprofit arts organizations. To date, the Festival of Arts along with the Foundation have awarded nearly $3 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach. Partnering with artists exhibiting at this summer’s festival, Third Street members will view fine art pieces at the FOA and write short stories, essays and poetry inspired by those works. Selected works will be published in a chapbook and featured at public reading and celebration on the Festival grounds on Aug. 14 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to The Artists Fund.

“Our members have always been inspired by art,” said Rina Palumbo, vice president of Third Street Writers. “In Laguna, we are surrounded by amazing artistic creations, so it only makes sense that we honor their craft with our own.”