Third Street Writers receive grant to create book celebrating FOA art

Members of Third Street Writers have been busy visiting the Festival of Art as they proceed with the nonprofit’s summer project, “Art Inscribed: Writing Inspired by the 2024 Festival of Arts.”

Members have been viewing the fine art pieces at the festival, and then writing short stories, essays and poetry inspired by the works, which will be published in a commemorative soft-cover book. To prepare for the effort, the group held multiple workshops educating members about the process (writing inspired by art is referred to as ekphrastic writing) and they also visited the FOA South Gallery this spring to see selected work that will be new to the festival this year. When the festival opened earlier this month, the group went to see all the work in person.

“Now in its third year, this project has become a popular tradition with our writers and FOA artists,” said Third Street president Amy Dechary. “We love sharing ekphrastic writing with the public.”

A team of editors will judge the writing, and selected pieces will be presented by the authors at a public reading at the Festival grounds on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The community is invited to the reading and the reception that follows.

The nonprofit group’s book will be available for sale on Aug. 25, during the event. All proceeds from the book are then donated to the Artists Fund Hardship Grant, which awards scholarships for FOA artists in need. Last year over $1,000 was donated to this worthy cause. The project is made possible by a generous grant of $3,400 from the Festival of Arts Foundation.

“We’re honored and very appreciative to receive this grant as it will enable Third Street Writers to bridge the literary arts with the outstanding visual arts showcased at the Festival of Arts,” said Dechary.

The FOA Foundation, which operates independently from the Festival of Arts, awards annual grants to local nonprofit arts organizations. To date, the Festival of Arts along with the Foundation have awarded nearly $3 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach.

“We are very fortunate in Laguna to be surrounded by such talented artists and their fantastic creations,” said Theresa Keegan, vice president of Third Street Writers. “This is an opportunity for Laguna’s writers to celebrate Laguna’s artists. And, in the process we also contribute to a worthwhile cause. It really is a win-win.”