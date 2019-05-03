Third Street Writers Releases New Anthology

Share this:

“Beach Reads: Paradise,” the Third Street Writers’ third anthology, will be released at a public reading on Sunday, May 5, from 4-6 p.m. at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway. All are welcome to attend the event, portions of which will be broadcast live on KX 93.5.

“We’re excited to share this year’s edition through our collaboration with the radio station,” said Third Street president Amy Francis Dechary. “Each image and story takes the reader on an adventure into unexpected places with intriguing people.”

Chosen from submissions from throughout the country, the 43 selected entries include essays, short stories, poetry, and photography. The annual publication showcases works on universal topics that also reflect the unique qualities of Laguna Beach. The “Paradise” theme builds upon the past two years of Beach Reads anthologies, which covered the topics of “Lost and Found” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

“They say it takes an author three books to be considered a success. It’s so exciting to see Third Street Writers’ third book published,” said Christine Fugate, founding member and Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts Associate Professor. “I am very proud to be a part of the new wave of writers in Laguna Beach.”

Longtime Laguna Beach artist Jennifer Griffiths, who designed the book’s cover, was impressed with the final publication. “This is a multi-layered and blissful journey through the works of a diverse group of writers. Each piece carries its own heart and soul.”

The authors who will be reading and available for signing during the May 5 event include: Elaine Barnard, Michael Conlon, Barbara DeMarco-Barrett, Ris Fleming-Allen, Amy Francis Dechary, Christine Fugate, Anita Grazier, Susan Heiligman, Theresa Keegan, Victoria Kertz, Rina Palumbo, Dennis Piszkiewicz, Lisa Richter, Cecile Sarruf, Sarah Wolsey, and Gloria Zimmerman. They will be joined by local poets Robin Hudechek, Ellen Girardeau Kempler, Sande Robert, and Britta Wilder.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event for $12.99 or can be ordered online at amazon.com.

The nonprofit Third Street Writers group meets at the Laguna Beach Library on Mondays at 10 a.m. for group writing sessions, critiques of on-going work, and professional development discussions. The group also sponsors writing workshops, public reading events, and community outreach to promote the art of writing.