Three Seventy Common Changes Ownership

Chef and restaurateur Ryan Adams will be handing over the reins of his acclaimed Laguna Beach restaurant, Three Seventy Common Kitchen+Drink, to Chef Greg Daniels, formerly of Haven Gastropub, later this month.

“The decision to sell Three Seventy Common was made so that Chef Adams can focus his attention and efforts on his new concepts, including: Buttermilk Fried Chicken, a fast casual restaurant in Old Towne Orange, that is based on Adams’ famed Sunday Fried Chicken Nights; and Parallel Pizzeria at The Row on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point, which features unique, New Haven-style pizza fired in a charcoal burning oven,” a press release states.

The sale of Three Seventy Common is currently in process and is expected to be completed mid-September. Three Seventy Common remains open until that time.

Studio at Montage Names New Chef de Cuisine

Montage Laguna Beach has promoted Benjamin Martinek to chef de cuisine of Studio, its bluffside signature restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. With over 10 years of hospitality industry experience at award-winning restaurants, resorts and hotels, Martinek will oversee all culinary operations for Studio, utilizing the 1,000-square-foot working garden adjacent to the restaurant.

“I am pleased to announce Ben’s promotion to chef de cuisine. He has already established an exemplary rapport with the culinary team at Studio and has a great relationship with our guests as well,” said Anne-Marie Houston, general manager of Montage Laguna Beach.

Over the last seven years, Martinek has served on Montage Laguna Beach’s culinary team, first as a cook at fine dining Studio, as an executive sous chef at all-day, casual The Loft, and then as sous chef at Studio. His dedication to the hospitality and service that is a trademark of Montage Laguna Beach was recognized in 2013 when he was named Montage Laguna Beach employee of the year.

Previously, Martinek worked as chef de partie at Raya at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel and at Cortez and Jardinière, both in San Francisco. He holds an associate degree in occupational studies in culinary arts from California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco.