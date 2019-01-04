Tibetan Monks Return to Laguna

Share this:

Eight monks will share Tibetan culture, mandala making over nine days

After a three-year hiatus, the Drepung Gomang monks of India will return to Laguna Beach for the seventh time as part of their Sacred Tibetan Arts Tour. Eight monks will visit Laguna Beach on a cultural arts tour from Jan. 28 through Feb. 5, based at the Healy House on the grounds of the Sawdust Art Festival.

The holy men, who are artists and scholars from Tibet’s oldest monastery, will construct a mandala, an intricate design made from fine, multi-colored sand; sing their unique trichord chanting at the beginning and end of each day; perform blessings to conjure positive energy at homes and businesses; and present pujas—stylized rituals that combine chanting, music, prayer and visualizations using Tibetan instruments and multi-tonal singing.

A volunteer committee of organizers led by musician Pam Wicks has arranged for hosting the monks in a private home, as well as their meals and transportation.

“We feel very fortunate to be on the itinerary of the Drepung Gomang Sacred Arts Tour, whose members, these eight cheerful monks, have been traveling from community to community across the United States since early 2018,” Wicks said. “Having them as our guests to share their art, culture and blessings is a marvelous opportunity for everyone in our community to learn about this struggling nation’s history, culture and Tibetan Buddhism.”

Visitors are invited to observe morning and evening chanting rituals and to watch the mandala creation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on Jan. 29, 30, 31, Feb. 1 and 2. Final touches on the mandala will be completed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3. When the mandala is finished, the monks will conduct the dissolution ceremony, sweeping their creation into a pile of sand to illustrate the ephemeral nature of all endeavors. Guests will be offered a small bag of the sand to take home as a reminder of the fleeting quality of this life and the importance of good works and positive efforts while here. The dissolution ceremony includes a procession from the Sawdust grounds to Main Beach, where the monks will chant, play instruments, and cast away the handfuls of sand from the mandala.

The Sawdust Festival has offered the use of its grounds for the events, which are open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted and will be used to support the monks’ educational and spiritual efforts toward world peace.

Drepung Monastery was founded in 1416 near Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. The four-fold mission of the visitors from the monastery is to:

Contribute to world healing and peace by sharing Tibetan Buddhist teachings, sacred religious performances, chanting, and Tibet’s unique identity and treasures of culture and authentic traditions.

Generate awareness of the endangered Tibetan civilization and human rights abuses by the Communist Chinese since 1959, and to draw attention to an increasingly desperate situation due to massive displacement of Tibetans by Chinese citizens sent there by the Communist government.

Raise support for the refugee monk community in south India—food, healthcare and hygiene needs, plus improvements to their educational facilities.

Offer prayers to heal human and environmental tragedies and promote stewardship of the earth.

Houseblessingsby the monks at homes, offices, galleries, and churches are available from Jan. 28 through Feb. 5. Call organizer Pam Wicks at 949-573-7104 for information and scheduling. Sawdust is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna. Metered parking is available. See the schedule below or on Facebook at bit.ly/2PKHz0g.

Drepung Gomang Monks’ Laguna Beach Schedule

Guests may come to hearthemonks’ trichordchanting atthebeginning andendofeachday, approximately 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

Openingceremoniesforthecreation of theWhite Tara Mandala 10-11 a.m.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.Mandala creation

4-5 p.m.Discussion ofthemeaning of the White TaraMandala

Tuesday, Jan. 29

10 a.m.-5 p.m.Mandala creation

7-8 p.m.Chanting for World Peace and “Meet theMonks”followedbyQ&A. Suggested donation $10

Wednesday, Jan. 30

10 a.m.-5 p.m.Mandala creation

7-8 p.m.Tara and Guru Pujafor good health, relief of suffering and purifying obstacles. Suggested donation $10

Thursday, Jan. 31

10 a.m.–5 p.m.Mandala creation

Friday, Feb. 1

10 a.m.-5 p.m.Mandala creation

7-9 p.m. Chod Puja, a combination of chanting, music, prayer, and visualizations accompanied by Tibetan instruments. Suggesteddonation $10

Saturday, Feb. 2

10 a.m.-5 p.m.Mandala creation

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Children’s workshops, artist’s booths and displays, meditation garden, labyrinth on the Sawdust grounds

7-9 p.m.Cultural pageant featuring Mandala Prayer, the Good Luck dance, the Black Hat dance, the Snow Lion Dance, and more. Main Stage on the Sawdust grounds. Suggesteddonation $10 single, family $20, under 10 years free.

Sunday, Feb. 3

10 a.m.-2 p.m.Mandala creation

2 p.m. White Tara mandala dissolution ceremonyandprocessionon foot toMain Beach

Mandala Room Etiquette

Visitors often ask the question: “How should I conduct myself properly in such a place?” Consider the Mandala Room at Healy House a sacred area that is to be entered and experienced with respect. The following are guidelines to help visitors feel at ease and enjoy their visit:

Before entering, please silence mobile phones.

Photography is permitted without the use of a flash.

Please speak in a quiet voice and remember this is a sacred space.

Children are welcome; however, organizers request that guests consider the experience of other visitors.

Please observe the Sacred Sand Mandala carefully, since it is constructed from loose sand and is very fragile. Do not touch the sand.

During work breaks, the monks are happy to interact and have photos taken. An interpreter may or may not be available to help with language translation, but the monks are cheerful nonverbal communicators.