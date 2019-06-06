Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Top of the World PTA Brings Families Together for Wellness

Posted On 06 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:
Share this:

On Friday, May 17, 175 TOW parents and students joined together for the Second Annual TOW PTA Family Wellness Night, a farm-to-table supper. Photo courtesy of TOW PTA

On Friday, May 17, 175 TOW parents and students joined together for the Second Annual TOW PTA Family Wellness Night, a farm-to-table supper. This year, the dinner was themed a Mediterranean Rainbow, emphasizing the “eat your rainbow” edict. Set outside the school’s main garden, children gathered to plant the new garden wellness bed, donated by the edible garden experts, Harvest to Home, and explore the garden through a scavenger hunt of rainbow harvests.

Parents gathered their potluck contributions at the buffet, and Bala Shala’s Makenna Zur Schmiede led the group in a mindful meditation before welcoming everyone to enjoy dinner.

The event was sponsored by TOW PTA and organized by TOW PTA SNAC (Student Nutrition Advisory Committee). PTA SNAC is focused on promoting health and wellness at school and in the community. In an effort to broaden its community of support, SNAC is slated to partner with the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute for the 2020 Wellness Night.

During the Second Annual TOW PTA Family Wellness Night, children gathered to plant the new garden wellness bed and explore the garden through a scavenger. Photo courtesy of TOW PTA

Share this:
About the Author

Related Posts

0

SchoolPower Gives Over $111K to Inspired Teachers

Posted On 06 Jun 2019
, By

LBHS Sports Update: Spring Sports Awards

Posted On 06 Jun 2019
, By

Street Beat

Posted On 06 Jun 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

*





Join the Local's List








Copyright 2019 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.