Top of the World PTA Brings Families Together for Wellness

On Friday, May 17, 175 TOW parents and students joined together for the Second Annual TOW PTA Family Wellness Night, a farm-to-table supper. This year, the dinner was themed a Mediterranean Rainbow, emphasizing the “eat your rainbow” edict. Set outside the school’s main garden, children gathered to plant the new garden wellness bed, donated by the edible garden experts, Harvest to Home, and explore the garden through a scavenger hunt of rainbow harvests.

Parents gathered their potluck contributions at the buffet, and Bala Shala’s Makenna Zur Schmiede led the group in a mindful meditation before welcoming everyone to enjoy dinner.

The event was sponsored by TOW PTA and organized by TOW PTA SNAC (Student Nutrition Advisory Committee). PTA SNAC is focused on promoting health and wellness at school and in the community. In an effort to broaden its community of support, SNAC is slated to partner with the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute for the 2020 Wellness Night.