TOW Elementary Honored as Green Ribbon School

Share this:

Top of the World Elementary was recognized Wednesday, Sept. 19, for its innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and costs, promote better health, and ensure effective environmental education at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

Top of the World Elementary was one of 46 schools and six districts to be honored by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Education Director Louisa Koch, Director of the Campaign for Environmental Literacy James L. Elder, Director of the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council Anisa Heming, and Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education Frank Brogan.

“Sustainability efforts in the Laguna Beach Unified School District are constantly evolving,” said LBUSD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jeff Dixon. “We have a shared mindset of continuous improvement district-wide that inspires consistent innovation. At Top of the World Elementary, students and staff alike are constantly looking for opportunities to integrate the outdoor classroom into lessons on sustainability and the environment. This award celebrates that innovation.”

Top of the World Elementary School was nominated by the California Department of Education (CDE) for its focus on developing environmentally and socially conscious students by providing opportunities for them to make positive impacts locally and globally.“Environmental education and sustainability practices at Top of the World Elementary have an immeasurable impact on our students,” said Top of the World Elementary Principal Michael Conlon. “The sustainability practices have measurable outcomes that reinforce to students that their actions have an impact and that what they do matters. Being selected as a 2018 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School is a reminder for all of us at Top of the World that we can make a difference.”The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 25 states and the Department of Defense Department of Education Activity. The selectees included 40 public schools, including two magnet schools and two charter schools, as well as six nonpublic schools.

Dixon and Conlon attended the ceremony as representatives of the district. To view a list of all selected schools, districts, and summaries of each of the 58 honorees, or for more information on the federal recognition, visit www2.ed.gov/programs/green-ribbon-schools/index.html.