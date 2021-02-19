TOW Neighborhood Association to host mayor for virtual town hall

Share this:

The Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) will hold its annual “Meet the Mayor” reception on Feb. 21 from 3:00 to 4:15 p.m. via Zoom.

Neighbors will be able to hear Mayor Bob Whalen via Zoom and his answers to the questions from the TOWNA Board.

The TOWNA Board has lobbied the City for an increased police presence in the Top of the World neighborhood concerned as social media continues to attract more visitors, aggravating the problems. Other discussion topics include improved cameras at Carolyn Wood View Knoll and elsewhere, adding police patrols during the high usage times of day and evenings, and wildfire concerns.

The public is invited but attendance is limited to 100. Email suggested questions to [email protected] at least one day prior to the meeting or use the meeting’s chat room during the event. Those interested can download Zoom for free and participate in the event using their digital devices at this link.