TOW student recognized for perseverance

Top of the World student Carlee Harrell recently received the Association of California School Administrators’ Every Student Succeeding Award during a regional event at the Bowers Museum.

Administrators, teachers, administrative assistants, board members, parents, and students attended an awards breakfast, themed “Student Superheroes.”

The ESSA award honors students at all grade levels (pre-K to adult education) who have succeeded against all odds, beyond expectations, or simply won the hearts of the administrators and other educators.

“I met Carlee this year in the Math Lab, and I knew there was something very special about this young lady. I have seen her grow exponentially,” Rosie Haynes, a math teacher on special assignment, said in a press release. “She has made so many positive changes not only academically, but also socially. She continues to do so regardless of any speed bumps along the way.”