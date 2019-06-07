Town Crier: Fete de la Musique Returns June 15

Share this:

Laguna’s 12th Annual Fete de la Musique presented by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association will be held on Saturday, June 15.

The day’s festivities, inspired by the French International Day of Music, will begin at 12 p.m. at Main Beach. At about 40 different locations, artists of various styles will perform for the public until closing ceremonies at 4 p.m.

For more information and to register for a chance to win a two-night stay at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit lagunabeachsistercities.com/fete-de-la-musique.

Boys & Girls Club Celebrates 19th Annual Gala

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach held its 19th Annual Art of Giving Gala, “Under the Sea” on Saturday, May 13, at the Montage ballroom, which was transformed into an aquarium with fish and sea life swimming on the walls and coral flower arrangements on the tables. The gala marks the Club’s largest and most important fundraising event of the year. Pam Estes, chief executive officer of the Club, outlined the after school and summer programs and their impact on members, and thanked the sponsors and chairs, Carrie Click and Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold.

Assemblywoman, City Councilman to Speak on Homelessness

The public is invited to meet California State Assemblywoman for the 74th district, Cottie Petrie-Norris, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 8, in the Wells Fargo building, 260 Ocean Avenue. There will be an opening Q&A with City Councilman Peter Blake, who will then be joined by Petrie-Norris. The non-partisan discussion, hosted by a local group known as the “Residents Alliance,” will address homelessness in Laguna Beach and South Orange County.

Chabad Jewish Center to Host Shavuot Service

Chabad Jewish Center welcomes the community to a special Shavuot service, reading of the Ten Commandments, and dairy buffet on Sunday, June 9, at 11 am. Children can also enjoy a “Make your own Sundae” ice cream party and holiday program.

Shavuot is the second of the three major festivals, marking the completion of the seven weeks between Passover and Shavuot during which the Jewish people prepared themselves for the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. Some customs of the holiday include an all-night Torah study on the first night of Shavuot, and eating dairy foods such as cheesecake, blintzes and ice cream.

Yizkor Memorial Service will take place on Monday, June 10, at noon.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, across from the Montage Resort. For more information and a complete schedule of services, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com.

Laguna’s History Unfolds at the Susi Q

Local historian Eric Jessen will present a history of how the 20,000 acres of land for the Aliso and Woods Canyons and Laguna Coast Wilderness Parks was acquired from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street.

The program is another chapter in the “History of Laguna’s Beaches – Part 1” presented by Jessen last year. Color videography was done by Harry Huggins and was professionally edited by Performance Production Studios. Admission is free.

Public Invited to Take Community Development Questionnaire

Residents who have recently interacted with City of Laguna Beach Community Development Department are invited to take a new customer service questionnaire about their experience. The survey can be found at: www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/cd/customer_service_questionnaire.htm or at a new kiosk in the lobby of City Hall. The questionnaire aims to help enhance customer service, streamline development approval procedures, and improve project turnaround time as part of a new Community Development Department Action Plan.

Catalina Street Roundabout Nears Completion

Construction of the permanent roundabout at the intersection of Catalina Street, Los Robles, and El Camino Del Mar is nearly complete. The city reported that it was able to realize some cost savings by utilizing a solar irrigation system instead of an electrical system. The project savings will be used to enhance the landscaping of the median island, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of June. For more information, contact Tom Sandefur at 949-497-0792.

Laguna Receives Recognition for Landscape Plans

The American Planning Association (APA) presented its 2019 Comprehensive Plan Award, recognizing outstanding achievement in the planning field, to the City of Laguna Beach for its Landscape and Scenic Highways Element of the General Plan (LSHE) and its companion Landscape and Scenic Highways Resource Document (LSHRD), at the American Planning Association – Orange Section – awards dinner on Thursday, May 30, a statement from the city said.

“The LSHE is a 20-year, integrated community design policy and action program that will help shape Laguna Beach’s landscape in the 21st century by using a forward-thinking approach to link landscaping aesthetics with modern function,” said Greg Pfost, Laguna Beach director of community development.

The LSHE is part of the city’s General Plan and creates policy direction and implementation actions that preserve and enhance landscapes and scenic corridors essential to the unique character of Laguna Beach, city officials said.

“Policies in the new Element focus on the most relevant landscape-related issues facing the city including fire safety, soil stability, neighborhood character, view equity, heritage trees, scenic highways, streetscapes, maintenance and more,” Pfost said.

The city recently worked with a team to update the existing companion document, the Landscape and Scenic Highways Resource Document (LSHRD). The updated Highways Document contains landscape guidelines for two scenic highways—Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway—and 38 neighborhood landscaped areas. The Laguna Beach City Council adopted the LSHE and LSHRD in November 2018. The LSHE and the LSHRD were guided and enhanced by a public education and outreach program with input from the Planning Commission and the Design Review Board.