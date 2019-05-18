Town Crier: Robot Builder Shares Secrets at Library
Meet Mike Senna, skilled prop builder, hobbyist, computer programmer and maker of an exact working replica of R2-D2, at the Laguna Beach Library from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18.
Senna’s R2-D2 robot was used for charity events and has brought joy to children since its creation in 2003. In 2015, Senna built a working BB-8 replica.
His R2-D2 has represented Lucasfilm and Disney since 2005 and has been filmed for VH1, MTV, Access Hollywood, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Verizon and Toyota. Senna’s demonstration of how he builds his amazing creatures and how they work is free. Attendees are welcome to wear Star Wars costumes and take pictures.
Public Invited to Susi Q Senior Center’s 10th Anniversary Celebration
The City of Laguna Beach Community Services Department invites the public to a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center, located at 380 3rd Street in Laguna Beach, on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees can enjoy demonstrations of programs, live music, refreshments, and have the opportunity to win gift certificates for Community Services classes.
The Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Senior Center’s daily operations are run by the city’s Community Services Department. The center provides a wide range of programs and recreation classes for people of all ages. In collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Seniors also provides programs and services of interest to the senior community. The city also collaborates with Age Well Senior Services, Sally’s Fund, Irvine Valley College Emeritus, and LOCA Art Education.
For more information, or to register for classes, call 949-464-6645 or visit secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog. For more information about Laguna Beach Seniors, call 949-464-6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org.
Breakfast Honoring Harry Bithell this Weekend
Marking the 15th anniversary of the Bluebird branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, the annual Harry Bithell Pancake Breakfast will be held in Bluebird Park from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. The community is invited to the free event, which includes arts and crafts and park games. Donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Stephen Tinen at 949-494-7630 or [email protected].
Animal Shelter Seeking Blankets
The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is in need of donated blankets for its animals. Those interested in helping can drop off any unwanted blankets between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the animal shelter, located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. The animal shelter is open seven days a week.
Heritage Month Continues with Tours
The Heritage Committee’s historic downtown walking tour takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18, beginning at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre Street. Learn about Laguna’s history from Heritage Committee members guiding the tour.
A guided walk of the Crystal Cove Historic District takes place from noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19. The tour is free, parking is $15. For information visit: crystalcovealliance.org.
The Murphy-Smith House, 278 Ocean Avenue, home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, is open Fridays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. each week. Built in 1920 in the Builder Bungalow-style, the cottage is an example of an early Laguna Beach home.
Senior Services Providers Seeking Donations
Age Well senior services, provider of the Meals on Wheels program, in-home services and transportation, is in urgent need of donations. “Our message is simple: If you live in O.C., please give in O.C. Our goal is to help seniors in our community age well,” Steve Moyer, chief executive of Age Well, said in a statement. Through its 10 senior centers, Age Well also offers health and wellness classes, activities, seminars and educational classes. To make a donation to Age Well, call 949.855.8033 or visit the nonprofit’s website at www.myagewell.org/SpringGive.
LBUMC’s Messy Church Moves Mountains
This month’s “Messy Church” activity focuses on moving mountains, using the “Parable of the Mustard Seed” as its starting point. The intergenerational event will be held Sunday, May 19, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.
LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive. An RSVP is appreciated but not required. To RSVP or receive more information, contact the church at 949-499-3088 or visit lbumc.org.
Laguna Republicans Announce Guest Speaker
The LBGOP invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to hear Mark Meuser, former candidate for Secretary of State of California, discuss “ballot harvesting” at the Laguna Beach Republicans meeting on Thursday, May 23. His talk will begin at 6 p.m. following the 5 p.m. social hour at Mozambique, 1740 South Coast Highway. RSVP to [email protected]
LagunaPalooza Concert to Support At-Risk Youth, Law Enforcement Officers
The first annual LagunaPalooza Concert for Charity will be held on Saturday, May 25, from 4-11 p.m. at Hotel Seven4one, 741 South Coast Highway. The event will feature live music by American Idol contestant Andrew Bloom, an open bar, gourmet cuisine, silent auction items and other entertainment to raise funds for Waymakers’ Laguna Beach Youth Shelter and the National 9-99 Police and Sheriff Foundation.
Waymakers has been helping resolve crises and providing long-term stability for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth in Orange County for 40 years. Waymakers works with families and leverages community resources to create healthier situations at home. The youth shelter programs are a part of Waymakers’ well-vetted Children’s Crisis Residential Program, designed to give youth ages 11-17 a safe alternative to living on the streets while receiving emergency services—including 24-hour supervision, counseling, tutoring and life-skills development—in a home-like and supportive group environment.
The National 9-99 Police and Sheriff Foundation assists the law enforcement officers and their families who suffer career-ending injuries, post-traumatic stress and line of duty deaths. The 9-99 Foundation provides support, guidance and relief through financial aid and mental health resources.
Tickets can be purchased at WaymakersOC.org for $150. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations and silent auction items will be accepted as well. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 11683, Newport Beach, CA 92658 and checks are payable to The 9-99 Foundation.