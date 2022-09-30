Town Crier: Shakespeare series at the Susi Q

CeCe Sloan, arts programmer, will moderate five wonderful sessions at the Susi Q this fall that discuss the relevance of William Shakespeare’s work in our lives and politics, even 500 years after the bard’s death.

The series, “Shakespeare: Ourselves – What his plays tell us about America’s past and present,” begins on Oct. 10 and continues every other Monday between 1 and 2:30 p.m. until Dec. 12. There is no fee to attend.

Sloan is well known in Southern California for her ability to put together programs that provide fascinating insights into literature, culture, and history – all of which come together in the study of Shakespeare’s plays.

