Town Crier: Week of Aug. 2

What’s New at the Susi Q in August

The Susi Q is offering several fascinating free programs at the Susi Q this August.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, between 1 and 2:30 p.m., Megan Witbracht, an associate director of education at the UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders (UCI MIND), will discuss the history and prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, how to implement healthy lifestyle practices to protect the brain as we age, reduce risk for memory problems later in life, and the importance of research participation.

Another lively performance by the Laguna Beach Community JaZz band, featuring talented Ginger Hatfield on vocals, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes and enjoy great music with fellow jazz lovers in the cool of the evening.

To satisfy the wanderlust of the armchair adventurer, retired neuroscientist and long-time Laguna resident Ursula Staubli will present a lively video of her South African adventures on Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. This edition of Susi Q’s Shared Adventures promises to be a scintillating example of how much fun active retirees can have.

Fearless Staubli hiked and biked the rugged shorelines of two oceans, ventured into rainforests, hung out with African penguins and ostriches and enjoyed meeting with a wide range of South Africans, immersing herself in its diverse cultures.

Susi Q September Events

Mark your calendars for September events and classes. On Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. enjoy “Calling All Nature Lovers,” a presentation by Laguna Canyon Foundation and Crystal Cove detailing the many events and volunteer opportunities that exist for nature lovers in our community.

On Sept. 12, the dynamic duo of podcaster, short story writer and columnist Marrie Stone and founder of Third Street Writers Rina Palumbo will offer an eight-week class on flash writing entitled “Keep It Short: Telling Stories in Flash Format.”

Flash is short form writing of no more than 1,200 words that packs the same punch as its much longer relatives. It’s a complex narrative in condensed form. Limited to eight participants, the series takes place on Thursdays for eight weeks. The fee is $160.

The Susi Q, located at 380 Third Street, offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults—however, all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources through its Lifelong Laguna (Aging-in-Place) program, enabling seniors to stay safe, informed and independent.

For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit thesusiq.org. Scroll down to the bottom of the page to sign up for Living It Up, a monthly newsletter that will keep you informed about all the events and programs offered.

Call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 to sign up for any of these classes or register by visiting the website and clicking on classes/events and registration. Scroll down to find the direct registration link.

First Annual Lagadelic Summer Bash Music Festival to Light Up Laguna Beach this Weekend

Laguna Beach is set to host the first annual Lagadelic Summer Bash Music Festival. Brought to you by Spliffriff, this event will take place on Aug. 3 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

Lagadelic promises a day filled with incredible music, delicious food, refreshing drinks and nonstop fun. Featuring a lineup of seven sensational bands, festivalgoers will enjoy performances by Spliffriff, iForget, The Alive, Eight Ball, Nice & Swell, Gingsu and Politik. To top it all off, a surprise special guest will make an appearance.

Lagadelic is sponsored by Laguna Beer, Shoots, KX FM, Laguna Surf n Sport, the Palm Springs Surf Club, Roark, Volcom, iDomeshelters.com, and Don’t Care. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.

‘In Case of Emergency’ Pet Stickers Available for Purchase

Considering the recent tragic loss of an animal in Laguna Woods, The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF) is offering “In Case of Emergency” pet stickers to be applied to the front/side window of a home to alert the fire personnel of all animals in the property. One sticker can be purchased for $3 or two stickers for $5 by going to the LRE/CAF website: lre-caf.com or calling 949-230-3353 to place an order. Shipping is included. The stickers will arrive by mail within two weeks. The stickers measure three inches by four inches and are on a waterproof label. All proceeds will be used to underwrite the upcoming Laguna’s Pet Parade and Hometown BBQ, back by popular demand, Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters invited to ‘Hike with Hallie’ in August, September and October

City council candidate Hallie Jones will guide a monthly series of Sunday morning hikes. The hikes are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 11, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20. The trailhead will be announced to those who sign up at hallieforlaguna.com under “events.” Groups are limited to 10. The candidate will lead hikers on local trails to identify the flora and discuss biodiversity, environmental stewardship, the importance of fire protection and city issues.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center to host Ukrainian environmental and peace activist

Endangered Planet and The Art Miles Mural Project has announced a special evening with a global peace and environmental presentation by Ukrainian environmental and peace activist Angelina Usanova this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Avenue. The event is free.

Usanova’s visit aims to promote cultural exchange, share her focus on environmental degradation and possible solutions, and a strong interest in eco-tourism and international peace through the universal language of the arts. Usanova is an accomplished composer, singer, actress, children’s book author and yoga master selected as Miss Eco International among 40 other women environmental activists from around the world.

Tails at Twilight: A Night of Art, Animals, and Fun at Laguna Art-A-Fair

Laguna Art-A-Fair invites the public to Tails at Twilight, a fundraising event to benefit local animal advocacy groups. The event will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature an evening of artistic expression, tail-wagging excitement and even some puppy kisses.

Enjoy animal-themed art, live music and games for all ages, including Pup-Putt and Pin the Tail on the Doggie. A puppy kissing booth will also be available for cuddling with furry friends, and the venue’s restaurant will offer a special doggie-themed happy hour menu. Representatives of participating nonprofit organizations will also take the stage to share their missions and achievements.

Nonprofit organizations interested in participating can contact Laguna Art-A-Fair for more information. Volunteers are also welcome to help with set-up, games and clean-up.

Discounted tickets are available online for $8. Proceeds from the event will support the critical work of Laguna Art-A-Fair’s partner animal organizations in caring for animals in need.

The Laguna Art-A-Fair features 113 award-winning fine artists and artisans from around the world. Two-dimensional media include oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, encaustic, pastel, charcoal, colored pencil, photography, and printmaking. Three-dimensional media include jewelry, ceramics, glass, mirrors, fiber art, woodcraft, sculpture, gourds and more. Laguna Art-A-Fair is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

Foley to Lead Wellness Walk at Crystal Cove

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley will lead a wellness walk around Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6:15 p.m. The public is invited to join Foley for exercise and conversation about community issues. RSVP by emailing [email protected] or at bit.ly/KFwellnesswalk.