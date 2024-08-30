Town Crier: Week of Aug. 30

Laguna Beach Arts Alliance to Hold City Council Candidates’ Forum

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) will hold a candidates’ forum from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds. The public is invited to attend. All four city council candidates will participate: Hallie Jones, Judie Mancuso, George Weiss and Bob Whalen. Stu News Laguna publisher Tom Johnson will moderate the discussion. The Festival of Arts will host the event. LBAA has prepared a series of questions addressing the arts in Laguna Beach on topics ranging from establishing a cultural arts center on the St. Catherine of Siena school property to constructing a parking structure in the arts district. The creative community is encouraged to attend and show their support for the arts, which is responsible for generating substantial City revenue. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for a coffee reception, and the forum will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

Fire Station Town Hall Meeting Next Wednesday

On Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Susi Q, located on 380 3rd Street, the city will host a public outreach meeting to provide a project update and solicit public feedback on the Fire Station 4 Replacement. The meeting will provide an update on changes made to the site plan to address input received from this group and to optimize the site design and floor plans for Fire Department operations. The meeting will also discuss the next steps in the project. Feedback at this meeting will assist the design team in further developing the design for Planning Commission Design Review.

Susi Q to Offer Grief and Loss of a Spouse Support Group

Susi Q will offer a Grief and Loss of a Spouse Support Group on four consecutive Thursdays, starting Sept. 5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and ending on Thursday, Sept. 26. Melissa Boswell will facilitate the support group.

“It hurts to lose someone, so don’t go through the grieving process alone. Support is essential in life transitions, especially when someone has just recently lost their spouse,” said Martha Hernandez, director of care management.

The support group meetings will provide a safe place for the recently bereaved to process the many feelings that accompany grief.

Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, including free counseling sessions through its Feeling the Blues program, education and practical resources, enabling seniors to stay safe, informed and independent. The nonprofit, located at 380 Third Street, offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults.

Call Martha Hernandez at 949-715-8104 to sign up for the support group, or email MarthaH@theSusiQ.org.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Starts Afterschool Program

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has announced the start of its afterschool care program for the new school year. Beginning this week, the Club offers a safe, supportive environment where children can engage in educational activities, receive homework help, and participate in enriching programs.

This year’s afterschool care program is designed to help students thrive both academically and socially, with a focus on fostering creativity, leadership and healthy lifestyles. The club remains committed to providing high-quality, affordable care to families in the community.

Parents who wish to enroll their children in the after-school program can do so online at bgclagunabeach.org/after-school.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit the website at bgclagunabeach.org.

Elisabeth Brown Celebration of Life

Friends, colleagues, and students of biologist and former Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. President Dr. Elisabeth Brown are invited to celebrate her life and contributions to wildlife conservation on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Nix Nature Center in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park.

Hosted jointly by Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. and Laguna Canyon Foundation, with support from OC Parks staff and volunteers, the event will begin at 3 p.m. for socializing and viewing displays in the beautiful natural setting. At 3:30 p.m., attendees will be asked to gather in the cozy outdoor amphitheater to share memories.

A beloved figure in the Southern California environmental community, Dr. Brown was President of Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. from 1985 to 2019. She played invaluable roles in protecting wilderness lands around Laguna Beach, establishing organizations to manage those lands, and creating programs for public access. Through her writing and naturalist training classes, she also helped Orange County residents to appreciate and understand local ecology. A tribute page to Dr. Elisabeth Brown is posted on lagunagreenbelt.org, and readers are encouraged to leave their memories and thoughts. The Nix Nature Center is located at 18751 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

What’s New at the Susi Q in September

Call of the Wild

Wish you knew more about the 22,000 acres of wilderness around us? Where to find the best trails for hiking and biking? Think you might like to hike but don’t know where to start? Wondering what opportunities there might be to meet like-minded folk and/or volunteer?

You’ll love this presentation, led by naturalists Emma van der Veen and Winter Bonnin, with special guest Hallie Jones! Join us on Thursday, Sept. 5 between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Win a prize for answering trivia questions. All ages welcome.

Hoffman Talks Art Deco

Or maybe you’re more of an armchair traveler. On Thursday, Sept 19, between 1:30 and 3 p.m., local tour guide and architectural aficionado Bill Hoffman will take you on a visual tour of Art Deco, America’s most lavish architectural style.

“Art Deco came to America shortly after its emergence in France in the early 1920s,” Hoffman explained. “With exuberant detailing, architects and designers decorated buildings, furniture, and even appliances. Zig zags, geometric patterns and organic flourishes, nothing was off limits.”

Bill Hoffman’s photos beautifully capture the style and how it lives on today.

Demystifying AI

The Susi Q knows that older adults like to be updated on technological advances. A special session, Demystifying AI (Artificial Intelligence), led by global technology strategist and FOA artist Jeff Rovner and independent consultant Paul Freeman, will explain how AI evolved, as well as the perils and promise of this new technology and what it means to the public. The free program takes place on Thursday, Sept 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Your smartphone could save your life

Technology can also save your life. A series of four free Sessions on Digital Emergency Preparedness are planned for Thursdays from Sept 26 to Oct 17 from 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Led by expert Annie Wright, this series will cover Laguna Beach emergency protocols, receiving emergency alerts and contacting emergency services, creating a medical profile, using your phone to report falls or crashes, and how to store insurance and other information that could be vital for first responders.

Pickle-ballers? Anyone? Here’s a pain management course

Aging brings its challenges, and Susi Q is here to help. Led by Cathy Patton, Community Nurse Navigator from Hoag, a free Pain Management class will equip you with practical strategies to manage and alleviate daily pain, leaving you in better shape for hiking or pickleball or simply walking on the beach. Learn to tackle common challenges such as fatigue, sleep issues, and emotional well-being.

A Good Kind of Flashing

For the writers among us, a fun eight week series, Keep It Short: Writing stories in flash format, led by Marrie Stone and Rina Palumbo will begin on Sept. 12 and last through Oct. 31 on Thursday mornings between 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. You’ll learn forms and approaches to flash writing and be guided through polishing a piece for submission. Limited to eight participants. Fee is $160.

Let’s talk Lethem

To all who enjoy the life literary, save the date of Monday, Oct. 7 to attend our popular Evening With an Author series. That day, the acclaimed author Jonathan Lethem will be in conversation with Marrie Stone about his seven novels, including “Motherless Brooklyn,” and most recently, “Brooklyn Crime Novel.”

His latest is described as “an intricately excavated, breathtaking tale of imperiled childhood in a fitfully gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood…Lethem’s virtuoso, many-faceted novel is trenchant, hilarious, wrenching, and tender.” A fee of $40 includes a book, light bites and beverages.

For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org. Scroll down to the bottom of the page to sign up for Living It Up, a monthly newsletter that will keep you informed about all the exciting events and programs offered by the Susi Q.

Call Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 to sign up for any of these classes or register by visiting www.thesusiq.org and clicking on classes/events and registration.

Eat, Greet, and Meet with City Candidates

Monday, Sept. 9 will be the first in-person dinner meeting of Laguna Canyon Conservancy’s fall season. City council candidates Hallie Jones, Judie Mancuso, George Weiss and Bob Whalen have been invited along with City Clerk Ann Marie McKay and City Treasurer Laura Parisi (both running unopposed) to describe their environmental contributions and ideas on how to preserve and protect open space, particularly in Laguna Canyon. The meeting will be held at Bridge Hall of the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with socializing until 6:15 p.m., dinner from 6:15–7 p.m. and speakers will start at 7 p.m. to finish by 8:30 p.m. Coffee and dessert during the speaker part will be available. Dinners are available for purchase but are not mandatory, although a modest charge is asked to cover expenses for the venue. Attendees must RSVP so we have enough seating and refreshments available. Log on to LagunaCanyonConservancy.org/events to register to attend and to see the meal options. LCC does not endorse candidates but does get involved with environmentally important issues and legislation concerning Laguna Canyon, open space and related concerns. The new LCC Board of Directors will also be introduced at this first meeting.

September Art Start at Hotel Laguna

September brings a collaboration with the Community Art Project and the Hotel Laguna. Come enjoy art, wine and hors d’oeuvres at Hotel Laguna on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. with CAP artists Elizabeth Bridy, Elaine Cohen and Brian Jones, who will be in attendance showcasing their art. Saxophonist Jake Brown will provide lively music while mingling with the art. The reception will open from 5 to 7 p.m. in the evening, followed by the Art Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit firstthursdaysartwalk.org.