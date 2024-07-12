Town Crier: Week of July 12

Top of the World Neighborhood Association to Hold General Meeting

The Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) General Meeting will be held on Sunday, July 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the TOW Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room at 21601 Treetop Lane. The new Laguna Beach City Manager Dave Kiff will speak at the meeting and answer questions of concern to the TOWNA Board.

All Top of the World neighbors are invited. At the meeting, the members will vote on approving the TOWNA bylaw amendments proposed by the TOWNA board. Only paid TOWNA members can vote ($10 per household per year). However, dues can be paid at the general meeting. For information, see the TOWNA website.

Concerns and issues to be addressed include the unpermitted open space grading by Southern California Edison, prosecution and penalties for deliberately setting fires, emergency evacuation via the gate to the fire road to Arch Beach Heights, fire detecting cameras, e-Bikes in the open space, cameras to limit, identify and punish criminal activity, Park Avenue undergrounding between Wendt Terrace and St. Ann’s Drive, School District construction staging plan with all equipment and materials on-site, Parking Fund use for additional Police and Fire Department positions, city police park rangers patrol of Carolyn Wood Knoll, canceled homeowners insurance, city building a community swimming pool, expanded Laguna Local service hours Monday through Thursday and Park Avenue bike lane project. The meeting is free and open to the public.

South Laguna Community Garden Park Hosts: Mariachi Musicale & Potluck Celebration

South Laguna Community Garden Park has announced “Mariachi Musicale & Potluck Celebration,” an evening of cultural and community revelry on July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees can look forward to the vibrant rhythms of world-class Mariachi band “Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense” and a community Mexican-themed potluck.

Known for their engaging performances and exceptional talent, “Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense” is a highly sought-after group adept at performing old classics and new favorites.

In addition to offering a night of music, attendees are invited to bring Mexican-inspired dishes that serve approximately 10 people.

Thanks to Barbara Granger, this free event continues to foster the community spirit of Garden founder Morrie Granger, who would have been 87 this year. Reservations are requested at southlagunagarden.org. Donations are welcome.

For more information, contact [email protected].

Greater Laguna Beach GOP Members’ Meeting to Host Diane Dixon

The GLBGOP’s Members’ Meeting is on Wednesday, July 17, at Mozambique in Laguna Beach. Our keynote speaker is Assemblywoman Diane Dixon. Dixon currently represents us and is running for reelection as the District 72 Assembly Member. Dixon has proven to be an effective representative and has earned the GLBGOP’s support in this election. The founders of Sensible Laguna will also be joining the meeting. They will present an update on the Laguna Beach School District’s Facilities Master Plan, including the approval of the Olympic-size pool and the related excessive costs. We will also discuss our “Get Out the Vote” initiative. The event will start with a 5 p.m. social hour upstairs in the newly remodeled Ivan’z House. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. downstairs in the Parrot’s Room. Seating is limited. RSVPs are required at glbgop.com.

Laguna Community Concert Band to Celebrate FOA Grant with Special Concert

The Laguna Community Concert Band has received a $3,000 grant from the FOA Foundation. The band said the grant will significantly bolster the band’s ongoing efforts to bring the magic of live music to the Laguna Beach cultural arts scene.

The FOA Foundation, an independent nonprofit endowed by the Festival of Arts, makes awards annually to art and educational programs in Laguna Beach and the surrounding area. On average, the foundation assists over twenty organizations each year.

“We are grateful for the FOA Foundation’s continued support,” said director Mark Lowery. “This grant recognizes our dedication to the arts and energizes our mission to share high-quality live musical experiences with our community.”

In celebration of this support, Laguna Community Concert Band will perform at Festival of Arts on Sunday, July 21, at 1 p.m. on the main stage. The program will feature John Williams’ stirring march from the movie “1941” and a symphonic tribute to George Gershwin that includes excerpts from “Rhapsody in Blue” and “An American in Paris.” Vocalist Lisa Morrice will join the band on selected numbers to perform crowd favorites including Big Band hits and modern classics.

The LCCB-affiliated Laguna JaZz Band will perform at Festival of Arts on Wednesday, July 17, at 5:30 p.m., and on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Susi Q at 6:30 p.m. This fall, the Laguna Community Concert Band will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a performance on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse.

Laguna Community Concert Band performances are always free, although donations are accepted. Festival of Arts admission is complimentary for Laguna Beach residents, active military, Festival of Arts members, and children five or younger, and $15 for residents from surrounding areas.