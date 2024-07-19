Town Crier: Week of July 19

Laguna Bluebelt Photo Exhibition Opening Reception

Laguna College of Art + Design’s Gallery is presenting original photography from the Laguna Bluebelt’s 13th annual photo contest winners, celebrating Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas and their diversity. This exhibition is comprised of professional and amateur photos that capture the natural beauty of the Laguna Bluebelt’s beaches, marine life, and recreation from above and below while bringing attention to the importance of conserving and protecting this invaluable resource.

The opening reception will be held Aug. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach. Admission is free. The contest photos will be on exhibit from Aug. 1 to Aug. 18.

Tickets are going fast for Lyric Opera OC’s upcoming event at the Susi Q

Lyric Opera OC will offer another outstanding evening’s entertainment at the Susi Q on July 30 between 4 and 6 p.m., following the sold-out success of the previous series. A nominal administrative fee of $5 secures a seat at the popular event, which this time focuses on Opera in America. Tickets are going fast.

Lyric Opera OC President and Artistic Director Diana Farrell explained that the performance will trace the evolution of opera in America from Puccini—several of whose operas premiered in the US—to the Great American Songbook, featuring compositions by Gershwin, Porter, and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

“The presentation will trace the classical voices of the mid-20th century, including composers like Bernstein and Menotti, and move on to Broadway crossovers like Stephen Sondheim,” Farrell said. “We’ll also offer an overview of opera in the 21st century. And we have wonderful news to share about our Carnegie Hall debut.”

Lyric Opera OC’s operas are presented in a concert format, with minimal to no staging or costumes, but with piano accompaniment. English supertitles appear on large flatscreen TVs to aid the audience in following the story behind the opera.

“Susi Q has a long-standing reputation for community engagement with the arts, and their audiences are so receptive and supportive of our singers. They’ve proven they love our intimate performances.” Farrell said.

The performance takes place at the Susi Q, 380 Third Street.

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes, and clubs for older adults, although all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed, and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit thesusiq.org.

Laguna Community Concert Band to Celebrate FOA Grant with Special Concert

The Laguna Community Concert Band has received a $3,000 grant from the FOA Foundation. The band said the grant will significantly bolster the band’s ongoing efforts to bring the magic of live music to the Laguna Beach cultural arts scene.

The FOA Foundation, an independent nonprofit endowed by the Festival of Arts, awards art and educational programs in Laguna Beach and the surrounding area annually. On average, the foundation assists over twenty organizations each year.

“We are grateful for the FOA Foundation’s continued support,” said director Mark Lowery. “This grant recognizes our dedication to the arts and energizes our mission to share high-quality live musical experiences with our community.”

In celebration of this support, the Laguna Community Concert Band will perform at the Festival of Arts on Sunday, July 21, at 1 p.m. on the main stage. The program will feature John Williams’ stirring march from the movie “1941” and a symphonic tribute to George Gershwin that includes excerpts from “Rhapsody in Blue” and “An American in Paris.” Vocalist Lisa Morrice will join the band on selected numbers to perform crowd favorites, including Big Band hits and modern classics.

The LCCB-affiliated Laguna JaZz Band will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Susi Q at 6:30 p.m. This fall, the Laguna Community Concert Band will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a performance on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse.

Laguna Community Concert Band performances are always free, although donations are accepted. Festival of Arts admission is complimentary for Laguna Beach residents, active military, Festival of Arts members, and children five or younger, and $15 for residents from surrounding areas.

Laguna Beach Fire Department Headquarters Open House July 24

The community is invited to the Laguna Beach Fire Department Headquarters Open House on Wednesday, July 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community and Recreation Center, 30516 South Coast Highway. See the fire department’s new administrative headquarters, learn about the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), home safety/fire prevention tips, emergency preparedness and more. Also, meet new Laguna Beach City Manager Dave Kiff at the event. Light refreshments will be served.

Laguna Beach Business Club 2024 Speaker Series: Bree Burgess Rosen

The Laguna Beach Business Club holds monthly breakfast meetings starting at 7:30 a.m., where speakers discuss topics valuable to achieving personal and professional success.

Bree Burgess Rosen, the creator of Lagunatics and founder of No Square Theatre, will speak at LBBC’s July 25 meeting.

Rosen will give a sneak peek into this year’s musical Roast of the Coast and share insights into three decades of silly social commentary.

Rosen has more than five decades of experience in the performing arts as a professional performer, writer, producer, director, and educator. She is a member of the Actors’ Equity Association and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. She is a former member of the Laguna Playhouse Board of Directors, and the creator and writer of 30 years of LAGUNATICS, (Winner Arts Program of the Year 2022). Rosen serves as the Board President and Founding Artistic Director of No Square Theatre, Laguna’s only community theatre, now in its 25th year.

From 2006 to 2019, Rosen worked as a writer, director, producer, and performer with Pacific Symphony’s “Class Act” and their Family Musical Mornings concert series. She has been honored as both the State of Nevada’s Humanitarian of the Year, and as a “Point of Light” by President George H. Bush for her work as co-founder and past president of Golden Rainbow of Nevada, a nonprofit organization providing low-cost housing for persons with AIDS.

For her ongoing work in Laguna Beach, Rosen has been recognized as Woman of the Year, Citizen of the Year, one of Laguna’s Most Influential People, and as Orange County’s 2013 Theater Woman of the Year. In 2021, Laguna Beach Arts Alliance celebrated her Lifetime Achievement for her many contributions to the arts community and city of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Grill, 303 Broadway St., #101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable by Venmo or cash/check, payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club on the day of the meeting. Space is limited. For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, please either visit the website at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected].